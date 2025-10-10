Best wishes to WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley is set to compete in a huge match at WWE Crown Jewel, where she will join forces with Iyo Sky to take on Asuka and Kairi Sane. The match is special for Mami in more ways than one, as it will take place in her home country, Australia, and on her 29th birthday.Rhea Ripley has become one of the biggest names in WWE at just the age of 29. She is already a multi-time world champion and has even headlined premium live events. While she won't be main eventing this year's show in Australia, she is still involved in an enthralling storyline with Iyo Sky, Asuka, and Kairi Sane. She will team up with the Genius of the Sky to face the Kabuki Warriors.Crown Jewel will emanate from Perth on Saturday, October 11, which is also Mami's birthday. The former Women's World Champion has now turned 29 and will be hoping to celebrate the big day with a win.We at Sportskeeda Wrestling would like to send Rhea Ripley our best wishes for her birthday and her upcoming match.Jim Cornette wants WWE to remove Rhea Ripley from her current storylineRhea Ripley has been involved in a storyline with Iyo Sky, Asuka, and Kairi Sane over the last several weeks. Mami has stood by Iyo's side during the latter's war with her former stablemates.While the program has received huge praise from fans, WWE veteran Jim Cornette believes that the Eradicator should be removed from the storyline as soon as possible, as their segments have not come across well on TV programming:&quot;If the television segment, as we will phrase, that we've talked about previously, is any indication of what, you know, these other three that are the kids that are in with Rhea are going to be contributing to this thing. I'd love to see her in and out of this thing as quickly as possible ‘cause that was just stinky bad,&quot; Cornette said on The Jim Cornette Experience.The animosity between the two teams has reached an all-time high after Asuka attacked Rhea and Sky with Mist on consecutive weeks. The two sides will get a chance to settle their differences inside the squared circle at WWE's upcoming premium live event.