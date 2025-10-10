Best wishes to WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley

By Vivek Sharma
Modified Oct 10, 2025 18:26 GMT
Rhea Ripley on WWE TV! (Image from WWE.com)
Rhea Ripley on WWE TV! (Image from WWE.com)

Rhea Ripley is set to compete in a huge match at WWE Crown Jewel, where she will join forces with Iyo Sky to take on Asuka and Kairi Sane. The match is special for Mami in more ways than one, as it will take place in her home country, Australia, and on her 29th birthday.

Ad

Rhea Ripley has become one of the biggest names in WWE at just the age of 29. She is already a multi-time world champion and has even headlined premium live events. While she won't be main eventing this year's show in Australia, she is still involved in an enthralling storyline with Iyo Sky, Asuka, and Kairi Sane. She will team up with the Genius of the Sky to face the Kabuki Warriors.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Crown Jewel will emanate from Perth on Saturday, October 11, which is also Mami's birthday. The former Women's World Champion has now turned 29 and will be hoping to celebrate the big day with a win.

Ad

Brock Lesnar hates these 8 WWE stars? Watch Here!

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling would like to send Rhea Ripley our best wishes for her birthday and her upcoming match.

Jim Cornette wants WWE to remove Rhea Ripley from her current storyline

Rhea Ripley has been involved in a storyline with Iyo Sky, Asuka, and Kairi Sane over the last several weeks. Mami has stood by Iyo's side during the latter's war with her former stablemates.

Ad

While the program has received huge praise from fans, WWE veteran Jim Cornette believes that the Eradicator should be removed from the storyline as soon as possible, as their segments have not come across well on TV programming:

"If the television segment, as we will phrase, that we've talked about previously, is any indication of what, you know, these other three that are the kids that are in with Rhea are going to be contributing to this thing. I'd love to see her in and out of this thing as quickly as possible ‘cause that was just stinky bad," Cornette said on The Jim Cornette Experience.

The animosity between the two teams has reached an all-time high after Asuka attacked Rhea and Sky with Mist on consecutive weeks. The two sides will get a chance to settle their differences inside the squared circle at WWE's upcoming premium live event.

About the author
Vivek Sharma

Vivek Sharma

Twitter icon

Vivek is a part of the combat sports division at Sportskeeda Wrestling. An engineering graduate, he joined the division three years ago because of his passion for pro wrestling. A fan since childhood, Vivek recalls the first show he watched was WrestleMania 21 where John Cena won the WWE Championship.

Despite being a part of the WWE team, Vivek's favorite wrestlers are Adam 'Hangman' Page and Darby Allin from AEW. Hangman's storyline with Kenny Omega and the Elite was one of the reasons he started watching AEW and he feels the star's rise to the top resonates with many. Darby's unparalleled passion for the business makes him his second favorite.

He strictly adheres to Sportskeeda's ethical standards and conducts thorough research before writing on any topic. Apart from working for Sportskeeda, Vivek is also a finance student. He loves to follow the stock and crypto world, studying the market in his free time.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Vivek Sharma
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications