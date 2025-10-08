Veteran wants WWE to remove Rhea Ripley from her current storyline due to one reason

Rhea Ripley is currently part of a storyline with IYO SKY and The Kabuki Warriors, particularly focusing on her friendship with The Genius of the Sky. However, one pro wrestling veteran doesn't want to see Ripley in it anymore after Crown Jewel: Perth.
Asuka and Kairi Sane have been making things hell for Ripley and SKY over the past few weeks. The Empress Tomorrow has a strange hold on The Pirate Princess, who has done what she's told to do despite looking like she doesn't want to do it. The Kabuki Warriors are set to face IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley at Crown Jewel: Perth this Saturday. Jim Cornette is looking forward to the match.
The former WWE manager wants "Mami" removed from the storyline, especially after the segment she had last week on RAW.
"If the television segment, as we will phrase, that we've talked about previously, is any indication of what, you know, these other three that are the kids that are in with Rhea are going to be contributing to this thing. I'd love to see her in and out of this thing as quickly as possible ‘cause that was just stinky bad," Cornette said on The Jim Cornette Experience.
Is Triple H getting overconfident? Here are the signs!
Rhea Ripley has the hometown advantage at Crown Jewel: Perth since she's from Australia. The babyfaces are also due for payback after getting the short end of the stick in the past three weeks.
Kevin Nash picks Rhea Ripley as ideal nWo member
Speaking to Justin Dhillon of The Wrestling Classic, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash was asked about the ideal female member of the New World Order. Nash initially looked at Mercedes Mone as the perfect fit, but he decided to pick Rhea Ripley instead.
"I remember when [Mercedes Mone, fka Sasha Banks] and Bayley had that match in Brooklyn, I said it then, she was–but now, I have to go with Rhea [Ripley]. Absolutely. Rhea might be a better fit in the nWo than Sasha," Nash said. [H/T: ITR Wrestling]
Throughout its history, outside of the nWo girls, the only two female members of the group were Miss Elizabeth and Torrie Wilson, as per WrestlingNews.co.
If you use quotes from the article's first half, please credit The Experience and give an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.