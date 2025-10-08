Veteran wants WWE to remove Rhea Ripley from her current storyline due to one reason

Rhea Ripley is currently part of a storyline with IYO SKY and The Kabuki Warriors, particularly focusing on her friendship with The Genius of the Sky. However, one pro wrestling veteran doesn't want to see Ripley in it anymore after Crown Jewel: Perth.

Ad

Asuka and Kairi Sane have been making things hell for Ripley and SKY over the past few weeks. The Empress Tomorrow has a strange hold on The Pirate Princess, who has done what she's told to do despite looking like she doesn't want to do it. The Kabuki Warriors are set to face IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley at Crown Jewel: Perth this Saturday. Jim Cornette is looking forward to the match.

Ad

Trending

The former WWE manager wants "Mami" removed from the storyline, especially after the segment she had last week on RAW.

"If the television segment, as we will phrase, that we've talked about previously, is any indication of what, you know, these other three that are the kids that are in with Rhea are going to be contributing to this thing. I'd love to see her in and out of this thing as quickly as possible ‘cause that was just stinky bad," Cornette said on The Jim Cornette Experience.

Ad

Is Triple H getting overconfident? Here are the signs!

Ad

Rhea Ripley has the hometown advantage at Crown Jewel: Perth since she's from Australia. The babyfaces are also due for payback after getting the short end of the stick in the past three weeks.

Kevin Nash picks Rhea Ripley as ideal nWo member

Speaking to Justin Dhillon of The Wrestling Classic, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash was asked about the ideal female member of the New World Order. Nash initially looked at Mercedes Mone as the perfect fit, but he decided to pick Rhea Ripley instead.

Ad

"I remember when [Mercedes Mone, fka Sasha Banks] and Bayley had that match in Brooklyn, I said it then, she was–but now, I have to go with Rhea [Ripley]. Absolutely. Rhea might be a better fit in the nWo than Sasha," Nash said. [H/T: ITR Wrestling]

Throughout its history, outside of the nWo girls, the only two female members of the group were Miss Elizabeth and Torrie Wilson, as per WrestlingNews.co.

Ad

If you use quotes from the article's first half, please credit The Experience and give an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author JP David Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.



Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.



Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!



Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division. Know More