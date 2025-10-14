Best Wishes to WWE Superstar Tama Tonga

By Phillipa Marie
Modified Oct 14, 2025 19:10 GMT
Tama Tonga recently returned (image via WWE)
Tama Tonga recently returned (image via WWE)

Tama Tonga recently returned to WWE SmackDown and joined MFT alongside Talla Tonga, Tonga Loa, JC Mateo, and Solo Sikoa.

Ad

Tonga returned in time to celebrate his 43rd birthday whilst part of the WWE roster, something that he celebrates on October 15th.

Tama Tonga has been out of action for the best part of 2025 after suffering an undisclosed injury.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Brock Lesnar hates these 8 WWE stars? Watch Here!

Tonga was written off TV back in April after he suffered the injury, and the prognosis at the time was around eight months.

He has since been able to return to SmackDown and revealed a new look as part of last week's show in Perth, Australia, since MFT now all have face paint.

Solo Sikoa wants his United States Championship back, which is why he targeted Sami Zayn on SmackDown, but it's clear that the rest of the group also have their eyes on the Tag Team Championships as well.

Ad

Tama Tonga and MFT have now targeted the Tag Team Championships on SmackDown

MFT is now five members, and it appears that Tama Tonga was the piece that Solo Sikoa was missing.

After Tonga joined the group, they opted to go after Wyatt Sicks and their Tag Team Championships.

Interestingly, Uncle Howdy has been missing for several weeks, and this meant that MFT were forced to confront Dexter Lumis, Nikki Cross, Joe Gacy, and Erick Rowan on SmackDown in Howdy's absence.

Ad

There has been no update on why Bo Dallas hasn't been seen on TV for a few weeks, and Michael Cole didn't have an update while he was missing this past week.

It will be interesting to see if Howdy makes his return this week since MFT are now clearly coming for the titles and have the manpower to overcome Wyatt Sicks, especially if they are a member down.

About the author
Phillipa Marie

Phillipa Marie

Twitter icon

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Phillipa Marie
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications