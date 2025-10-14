Best Wishes to WWE Superstar Tama Tonga

Tama Tonga recently returned to WWE SmackDown and joined MFT alongside Talla Tonga, Tonga Loa, JC Mateo, and Solo Sikoa. Tonga returned in time to celebrate his 43rd birthday whilst part of the WWE roster, something that he celebrates on October 15th. Tama Tonga has been out of action for the best part of 2025 after suffering an undisclosed injury. Tonga was written off TV back in April after he suffered the injury, and the prognosis at the time was around eight months. He has since been able to return to SmackDown and revealed a new look as part of last week's show in Perth, Australia, since MFT now all have face paint. Solo Sikoa wants his United States Championship back, which is why he targeted Sami Zayn on SmackDown, but it's clear that the rest of the group also have their eyes on the Tag Team Championships as well. Tama Tonga and MFT have now targeted the Tag Team Championships on SmackDownMFT is now five members, and it appears that Tama Tonga was the piece that Solo Sikoa was missing. After Tonga joined the group, they opted to go after Wyatt Sicks and their Tag Team Championships. Interestingly, Uncle Howdy has been missing for several weeks, and this meant that MFT were forced to confront Dexter Lumis, Nikki Cross, Joe Gacy, and Erick Rowan on SmackDown in Howdy's absence. There has been no update on why Bo Dallas hasn't been seen on TV for a few weeks, and Michael Cole didn't have an update while he was missing this past week. It will be interesting to see if Howdy makes his return this week since MFT are now clearly coming for the titles and have the manpower to overcome Wyatt Sicks, especially if they are a member down.