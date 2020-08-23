Best and Worst of AEW Dynamite - 61-year old WWE Hall of Famer destroyed, Renee Young mentioned on air by Jon Moxley, New faction formed

This reviewer was not a happy camper when he found out that AEW Dynamite would be delayed by an hour because of a basketball game and the subsequent knowledge that the FITE TV stream would be delayed even further as compared to the TNT broadcast. Apologies to one and all if this review of AEW Dynamite has reached you a little after you anticipated it to come your way but these were circumstances beyond anyone's control.

All Elite Wrestling knew that AEW Dynamite had to be a very special show because it would be going up against NXT TakeOver. And they did pull out all the stops to make sure that this week's episode of AEW Dynamite was a pretty solid show.

And so, without further ado, I bring you the best and worst of AEW Dynamite this week.

#1 Best: Brodie Lee captures the AEW TNT Championship on AEW Dynamite and a WWE Hall of Famer gets destroyed

New TNT Champion @ThisBrodieLee and Dark Order attack the injured @CodyRhodes 🤯🤯🤯 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/I17i5Ri7Qu — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) August 23, 2020

Some of you may believe that the main headline coming out of AEW Dynamite is that Brodie Lee pulverized Cody Rhodes to become the brand new AEW TNT Champion, but on the contrary, what happened on this week's show is a lot more significant than that. The Dark Order destroyed Cody Rhodes, Brandi Rhodes, and even WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson, and finally proved why they are a force to be reckoned with.

Road Warrior Animal recently showed up on Sportskeeda's weekly talk show- UnSkripted, and said the following:

Advertisement

As great as Cody Rhodes is, if he wants to be a babyface, he needs to get a bad*** heel in there. Someone that people are gonna say 'I wanna see Cody kill this guy.'

And now, there's finally someone who has Cody Rhodes' number.