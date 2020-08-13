This week's episode of AEW Dynamite was main-evented by the rematch between Orange Cassidy and Chris Jericho. We also had two title matches on the card with the tag titles and the TNT Championship on the line.

Tonight's episode was also tag-team appreciation night and saw a special appearance by the legendary Rock N' Roll Express. The Young Bucks and AEW Women's Champion were also in action. This episode of AEW Dynamite also saw legendary referee Mike Chioda's WWE debut.

Read on for full AEW Dynamite Results.

The Young Bucks vs Stu Grayson and Evil Uno kicked off AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite kicked off with The Young Bucks facing Evil Uno and Stu Grayson. Before the match even began, The Young Bucks got assaulted from behind by members of The Dark Order. Matt Jackson dealt with the others while Nick Jackson faced Stu Grayson and Evil Uno in the ring.

Evil Uno and Stu Grayson isolated Nick Jackson in their corner early. Nick eventually managed to tag out. Matt Jackson came in flying, taking the fight to both Uno and Grayson. He was soon cut off by Grayson and Uno who took back control of the match.

Matt Jackon himself got isolated soon but managed to send Stu Grayson face-first into the ring post outside. After being confronted with other Dark Order members at ringside, he crawled under the ring and came out the other side before tagging Nick Jackson back in.

Advertisement

Nick came in strong but was once again cut off eventually by Grayson and Uno. The duo then pulled off a series of impressive double-team maneuvers.

Stu Grayson then led Matt Jackson up the entrance ramp and instructed The Dark Order members at ringside to stop him from getting back into the ring. Uno and Grayson then went to hit Nick Jackson with the Fatality. However, Nick Jackson managed to reverse it and he rolled up Evil Uno for the win.

AEW Dynamite Results: The Young Bucks def. Evil Uno and Stu Grayson

Grade: B-