Best and worst of AEW Dynamite Before Fyter Fest - Two underrated stars in a classic match, Major return

Jon Moxley may have been absent from AEW Dynamite, but the show was stellar.

AEW produced one of the best shows of the year ahead of Fyter Fest.

Jake Hager's wife splashed water on Cody Rhodes' face this week

Over the last few weeks, I have been accused of being an AEW mark because allegedly, I write only complimentary things about All Elite Wrestling, and on the other hand, when I review WWE, I do so with a very critical eye. Well, I do believe that the outpouring of hate will continue this week too, because I thought this was as good as a show can be, ahead of Fyter Fest.

So, with that said, let's look at what worked ahead of AEW Fyter Fest and the stuff that did not, as well. Be sure to leave a comment and let me know if you thought that this week's episode was as good as I thought it was, and if you think there's room for development in the product.

If you think that the 'worsts' that I've mentioned in this article is basically 'nitpicking', then you're not far off the mark.

#1 Best: Wardlow and Luchasaurus start AEW Dynamite with a bang

Man, there is no better sight than two athletic big men tearing it up to open the show. The only question after that is how you can potentially top that madness.

We all knew that Luchasaurus was great but this week Wardlow showcased to us that he can be much more than a sidekick in the AEW roster as he had one of the best matches on the card.

One more time in GIF form, you're welcome #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/iN0Yf1Xs0X — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) June 25, 2020

Speaking of big men, Brian Cage absolutely decimated his opponent on AEW Dynamite. And all of this bodes well for the future because the criticism of AEW performers being too small can technically be offset with all the big men who've been mentioned, in addition to Lance Archer and of course, Mr. Brodie Lee.

Is AEW the new 'land of the giants'?

