Best and worst of AEW Dynamite - Former WWE stars tease dream feud, Mistake in the Jericho vs. Tyson build

Jungle Boy and Cody Rhodes tore it up this week

AEW Dynamite was a pretty fun show this week and I genuinely thought that there were a lot more 'bests' than 'worsts' to write about. If you were to ask me, in person, if you should go ahead and watch this show or not, the answer would be a resounding yes, from me, at least.

AEW went up against what seems like a loaded NXT episode and I have to say that Wednesday nights have just become the most happening evening of action for fans. I think I can speak for my colleagues when I say that on a weekly basis this is the shift we look forward to the most, irrespective of whether we are on AEW or NXT duty really.

Let's cut right to the chase and talk about what I liked and disliked about AEW Dynamite this week, readers!

#1 Best: FTR and The Young Bucks to clash down the line in AEW someday! (or so it seems)

I loved every minute of the sit-down interview between Tony Schiavone and FTR, where the former WWE stars cut a fantastic promo. Not only did they introduce the AEW roster to what they were all about but they also teased a match with The Young Bucks down the line in a conversation sure to make headlines, precisely because of the lack of interest that they displayed.

I personally thought that the most interesting thing about this interview is the fact that FTR revealed the full-form of their name and what it stands for but we cannot repeat the words here for obvious reasons. And also that noted wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer was mentioned out of the blue on an episode of AEW Dynamite.

Maybe, in a sense, this is a promise to the man known for the 'star' system that the two best teams in AEW were going to put a match that would score high on his renowned scale.