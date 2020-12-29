Best and worst of the final WWE RAW episode of 2020 - Heel turn perfectly set up, Big mistake with The Miz 

WWE RAW this week just felt fresh, interesting, gripping, and there was an air of something different to the show following the massive viewership numbers that SmackDown received. Maybe the low viewership numbers for WWE RAW recently were a wake-up call, and hopefully, things will be different moving forward.

Raw flew by tonight! — _denisesalcedo (@_denisesalcedo) December 29, 2020

Even the 'worsts' that are mentioned in this review did not necessarily drag the episode down, because, like Denise states in her Tweet, WWE RAW just flew by quickly. This is not an easy feat for a three-hour-long show, and one has to commend those in the creative team for WWE RAW not being the usual fare.

Feel free to chime in with your 'Bests and Worsts'. At the very outset, let's just say that it was really heartening to see and hear the Brodie Lee tributes from Alexa Bliss, Drew McIntyre, Tom Phillips, and Xavier Woods.

It's fantastic to see just how much he was loved by the entire WWE fraternity.

#1 Best: Perfect setup for either Sheamus or Keith Lee to turn heel, on the Legends Night WWE RAW special

Keith Lee and Sheamus had a brutal opening match on WWE RAW this week, and it was the right decision to put Keith Lee over, to go up against Drew McIntyre next week. One thing is for sure, everyone who thought that he was buried because he was sent to the WWE Performance Center was absolutely dead wrong.

Because a lot more eyes will be on the product on Legends Night, it is all too likely that Keith Lee or Sheamus could turn heel, and embark on a long feud with Drew McIntyre until the 2021 Royal Rumble. Keith Lee turning heel makes more sense, especially if the plan is to have him wrestle Lesnar and McIntyre at WrestleMania next year.