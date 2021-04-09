Best and Worst of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night Two - Stage collapses during match; Missed opportunity with faction

Does it seem surprising at all that NXT TakeOver delivered for the second night in a row?

Following a stellar Night One, which you can read about HERE, the second part of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver raised the bar even further. It was not constrained by time, allowing each match to breathe and flow naturally.

We saw some fantastic contests on display, including a brutal Unsanctioned Match that headlined the show.

Titles were won, while some Superstars enjoyed breakout performances. A lot of Night Two was brilliant, with a couple of minor concerns. Once again, the 'Worst' section is nearly empty.

Anyway, here are the main positives and negatives from Night Two of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. What was your favorite match on the show? Let us know what you think in the comments.

#1 Best - Johnny Gargano impresses at NXT TakeOver yet again

Every single NXT TakeOver, Johnny Gargano is seemingly guaranteed to have an incredible match. Now, we can add one more classsic to his stellar in-ring collection. Tonight, Johnny Wrestling successfully defended his NXT North American Championship against Bronson Reed.

The big Australian put on a great performance, following his victory in the Gauntlet Eliminator on Night One of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver.

Reed's power was on display, while Gargano did well to chop him down. The two styles meshed pretty well in this match.

One of the highlights of this match was the ridiculous Razor's Edge from Bronson Reed, from the elevated platform at ringside right into the ring. However, it was not enough to pick up the victory. Johnny Gargano benefitted from the help he received from Austin Theory late into the match.

The NXT Triple Crown Champion put his challenger away after hitting two One Final Beats.

Gargano continues his fine reign, looking stellar in the process. Bronson Reed had the best match of his career so far.

