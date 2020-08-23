Best and Worst of NXT TakeOver XXX - Wasted opportunity with top champions, NXT Superstar to move to the main roster?

NXT TakeOver XXX is officially in the history books and what a great show it was. As has been the trend with NXT TakeOvers, the show had some amazing matches, great storytelling, and ended up building multiple new top Superstars for the brand.

While it was certainly not the best NXT TakeOver in history, there was hardly anything significant to complain about. Being the thirtieth edition of NXT TakeOver, it was a monumental show for the Black and Gold brand and hence had several top moments. Two titles changed hands, while one Champion was successful in retaining.

I showed the world again tonight why this is MY title.😈🖤🖤#WWENXT #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/5a6bpvrobX — 紫雷イオ、Io Shirai (@shirai_io) August 23, 2020

In a nutshell, if you've missed the show due to any reason, you should take some time and watch it. But in any case, I've got you covered as I present the Best and Worst of NXT TakeOver XXX. Keep in mind that this is just my opinion and you could have a completely different one than mine and still enjoy the product.

#1 Best: Karrion Kross is the new NXT Champion; Keith Lee possibly moving to main roster

The biggest talking point coming out of NXT TakeOver XXX is the crowning of the new NXT Champion Karrion Kross, who defeated Keith Lee in a stellar main event to get his hands on the top prize. As much as some fans might not be happy to see The Limitless One's title reign ending so quickly, I think Karrion Kross needed this victory much more than Keith Lee.

Karrion Kross has been on a path of destruction ever since his arrival and with this victory, he is at the top of the NXT mountain. Be sure to check out my analysis of the main reasons why Karrion Kross is the new NXT Champion.

Now, it would be interesting to see what is next Keith Lee after dropping the title to Karrion Kross. Could this be the end of Lee's time in NXT and will we see him move to the main roster soon? There is definitely a huge chance of that.