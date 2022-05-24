Best and Worst of RAW: 2-Time Intercontinental Champion is now WWE's top babyface, Legend makes in-ring return after 8 months

Welcome to this week's edition of best and worst of RAW. It was the second-last episode before Hell in a Cell 2022, and as usual, the red brand did the heavy lifting for WWE as it has largely been the better of the two brands since WrestleMania 38 - and this is despite not having a world champion.

Stars continued to shine, matches were made official for Hell in a Cell, and some major changes and additions were also revealed. So what were the ups and downs of RAW this week? Let's find out:

#3. Best: Cody Rhodes' rise to the top

Cody Rhodes won his match against The Miz via disqualification following interference from Seth Rollins. While it wasn't the best week that Rhodes has had since his return, WWE continues to establish the two-time Intercontinental Champion as the number one babyface in the company right now.

It will be interesting to see if they maintain this, as he is in the position that he needs to be right now. Unfortunately, it may not result in a match against Roman Reigns, but plans can change at any given time.

#2. Worst: Bobby Lashley's loss on RAW

While we will admit that WWE went out of their way to protect Bobby Lashley on RAW this week, it was still odd to see him lose to MVP. The latter made his in-ring return after eight months and picked up a win over Lashley via a count-out following help from Omos.

This was unfortunately one of the low points of RAW, although the handicap match at Hell in a Cell means that The All Mighty is more than likely to get his revenge on MVP.

#2. Best: Riddle's status among fans and rising stardom

Riddle opened the show on RAW this week, and the reaction he received shows how far he has come in the last two years on the WWE main roster. His association with Randy Orton has made him a big star, and from the look of things, he is set to get a big push.

Expect The Original Bro to go undefeated from now until July, when he is rumored to face Roman Reigns in the main event at Money in the Bank 2022. It will be interesting to see how he does as a contender for the Universal Title.

#1. Worst: No story for the Alexa Bliss-Nikki A.S.H. match

Alexa Bliss is slowly working her way back into the mix. While she has picked up two wins over Sonya Deville, this week, she faced her old teammate Nikki A.S.H.

There wasn't too much reference made to their story, and it was a bit unfortunate that it just happened as a random match on RAW and not one that they could have built for Hell in a Cell.

Perhaps it sums up WWE's treatment of Nikki A.S.H.

#1. Best: Becky Lynch entering the RAW Women's Title picture

While it seemed that it was an obvious direction, making the RAW Women's title match at Hell in a Cell a triple threat bout was the right decision. Becky Lynch cleverly weaseled her way into the title picture once again and proceeded to beat Asuka to secure her spot at Hell in a Cell.

It was a good way to end the show, and it's always great to have Lynch in the title picture. The triple threat match could steal the show next Sunday at Hell in a Cell.

