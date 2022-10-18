Best and Worst of RAW: AJ Styles loses to the most hated star in WWE, Big mistake made in the main event

Welcome to this week's edition of Best and Worst of RAW. It wasn't a perfect episode, but the red brand certainly continued its momentum with quality programming. The only reason we can't say it was great from start to finish was that the end wasn't particularly exciting from our point of view.

However, don't let that take anything away from the fact that RAW has been an absolute quality show in the last two months.

Our well-wishes go out to Chief Content Officer Triple H, who reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 and was not backstage for this week's episode.

With that said, here are the ups and downs from an interesting episode of RAW:

#3. Best: Dominik Mysterio's shocking upset on RAW

Dominik Mysterio is arguably a polarizing figure within the fanbase. While fans booing him isn't necessarily a bad thing, he has possibly become one of the most hated superstars in WWE. This is not only because he betrayed his father but also because many in the fanbase believe he doesn't deserve his spot and that he isn't cutting it as a heel.

We will have to disagree with that take as he is thriving with The Judgment Day. His shock win over AJ Styles on RAW was the biggest of his career, and he is doing well in his role as a cowardly heel.

#2. Worst: The main event of RAW felt predictable and pointless

Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle for the United States Championship possibly shouldn't have felt so pointless. However, that was not the case. The result was predictable from the get-go, and there seemed to be no reason to have a rematch between the two men.

It was arguably the weakest of their three bouts, and Rollins won as expected. However, Elias' involvement made it messy, and it seems to have been a mistake booking this main event.

#2. Best: The newest duo on RAW

Baron Corbin, with JBL as his manager, is now a thing on the red brand. Following the departure of Rey Mysterio to SmackDown, Corbin was traded, and the WWE Hall of Famer came out to the ring to announce their pairing.

Corbin's return to the company's programming comes after nearly a month and a half since his loss to Shinsuke Nakamura on SmackDown. Meanwhile, JBL last appeared for the company during WrestleMania 37. It's going to be an interesting heel pairing, and it could possibly take Corbin to the next level.

#1. Worst: The way the Miz vs. Dexter Lumis story was handled

We're not a fan of the way the Dexter Lumis-Miz story was handled. The advertised match didn't happen because The Miz attacked Lumis from behind. However, he was also faking an injury beforehand, which was exposed by Byron Saxton and Johnny Gargano.

We also aren't fans of the fact that the Gargano-Kevin Owens-Austin Theory story seems to have been abruptly dropped for no reason.

It remains to be seen how Lumis will confront The A-Lister in the coming weeks.

#1. Best: The perfect way to handle the Bobby Lashley-Brock Lesnar confrontation

The Bobby Lashley-Brock Lesnar segment was handled as perfectly as possible. There was less talk and more brawling. It only lasted for a few minutes, but the crowd was buzzing. From chanting for Brock Lesnar last week, they changed to chants of "Bobby!" by the time the segment was over.

It was a storytelling masterclass, and we can't wait to see how the feud and eventual match are handled at Crown Jewel 2022.

What did you make of RAW this week? Let us know in the comments section below.

A legend thinks Bray Wyatt should be booked like Hulk Hogan. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes