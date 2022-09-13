Best and Worst of RAW: WWE legend's house invaded; Edge brutally destroyed; Kevin Owens leaves top star bleeding

WWE RAW continued its hot streak of great episodes even this week, with the latest edition featuring many memorable developments. The show has been buzzing with a renewed sense of energy and purpose since Triple H assumed the role of Head of Creative after Vince McMahon retired.

The red brand left no stone unturned to ensure this week's episode had many talking points, especially since it went head-to-head with the NFL.

From Dexter Lumis invading The Miz's house to Kevin Owens' incendiary promo to a brutal beatdown of Edge, let's break down everything good and bad from another edition of the red brand.

3. Best: Damage CTRL win the Women's Tag Team Titles on RAW

When Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez defeated IYO SKY and Dakota Kai to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on the show's 29th August edition, fans were legitimately shocked. Damage CTRL was a rising heel stable that desperately needed the win to build momentum and gain legitimacy.

Thankfully, the promotion brought things back on the right track by booking a rematch this week, where Kai and SKY nabbed the coveted titles. Though fans of Aliyah and Rodriguez might be disappointed, they could still be in the title hunt since Bayley played spoilsport in the match.

2. Worst: Predictable RAW Women's Title match

While nobody expected Bianca Belair to lose her championship on WWE RAW, her title match was utterly devoid of any suspense.

With all due respect, Sonya Deville didn't have a lot of momentum heading into the bout, especially after her loss to Ronda Rousey as part of the Fatal Five-way Elimination on last week's SmackDown.

As such, her match with Belair was predictable from the moment it started, with fans merely waiting for Bayley to make her presence felt.

Only after The EST of WWE effectively put down Deville did Bayley come out and tease a future match for the RAW Women's Title, "when the time's right."

2. Best: Dexter Lumis and The Miz shine in a backstage segment on WWE RAW

One of the most intriguing aspects of RAW over the last few weeks has been the burgeoning rivalry between Dexter Lumis and The Miz. Their feud escalated this week when Lumis invaded The A-Lister's house while the latter was unaware.

While The Miz was giving an interview at his house, fans were able to spot Lumis lurking and peeping through the window. Once the former WWE Champion left the house with his wife Maryse for a "huge premiere," Lumis was spotted inside the four walls, holding a family picture of The Miz.

While there's no clarity over Dexter Lumis' motivations behind targeting The Miz, their segments make for essential weekly viewing.

1. Worst: Dominik Mysterios's underwhelming heel work on WWE RAW

Fans welcomed Dominik's heel turn at Clash at the Castle 2022 as his babyface character wasn't connecting with the broader audience. However, his subsequent work as part of The Judgment Day has also seemingly left much to be desired. Though full marks for his match against Edge, Dominik has faltered when it comes to character work.

He arguably isn't oozing the eerie aura that other members of the heel stable have effectively displayed in their promos and matches. Even in the post-match beatdown of The Rated R Superstar, Dominik's onslaught lacked intensity and urgency.

That said, it's still too early to write him off as he could slowly come to embrace and shine in this new role.

1. Best: Kevin Owens brings the house down with his promo on WWE RAW

Since Hunter became the Head of Creative of WWE, fans have seen an unfiltered side of Kevin Owens every week. KO's promo was another example of the same, as he brutally destroyed Austin Theory with his words.

The former Universal Champion interrupted Theory, who was belittling Johnny Gargano. Owens blasted the 25-year-old, saying he would soon "fizzle out" despite being handed everything on a platter. Meanwhile, The Prizefighter added that guys like him and Gargano would always be respected and adored by fans.

This resulted in the two men coming to blows, with WWE officials coming out to the ring to control things from going out of hand. Austin Theory was left with a bleeding nose as the riveting segment ended.

What was your favorite moment from this week's episode of WWE RAW? Sound off in the comments section below.

