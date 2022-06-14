Best and Worst of RAW: Epic rivalry set to renew after 3 years, mistake being made with major title feud

It was an interesting episode of RAW as we continued the build-up to Money in the Bank 2022. New feuds were teased, more contestants qualified for MITB ladder matches, and most importantly, there was storyline progression.

Unfortunately, that doesn't always reflect a good episode. With that being said, here are the ups and downs of a rather bizarre episode of RAW:

#3. Best: AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins

On RAW this week, Seth Rollins was interviewed and showed no remorse for his actions against Cody Rhodes last week. AJ Styles soon interrupted and shoved him from the chair, claiming it was for Cody Rhodes.

It led to their Money in the Bank qualifying match, where the two men put on an instant classic - reminiscent of their feud heading into Money in the Bank 2019.

They had a great match on RAW, and it was the right decision to have Seth Rollins pick up the victory. Despite his three losses to Cody Rhodes, The Visionary is on another level right now, while Styles doesn't have the same momentum.

#2. Worst: The Usos and Street Profits' feud is dragging on with singles matches

The Usos and Street Profits will collide for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships very soon. While it is predicted to take place at Money in the Bank, it wouldn't be surprising to see the match on RAW or SmackDown, especially given how important TV matches are to WWE and the broadcast networks that pay them a hefty sum.

This week, Montez Ford lost to Jimmy Uso. The result itself is acceptable, but this is a clear way of dragging on the feud unnecessarily, which is why it was one of the worst parts of RAW.

#2. Best: Liv Morgan and Alexa Bliss qualifying for Money in the Bank on RAW

Liv Morgan and Alexa Bliss teamed up this week to face the duo of Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H - winner of last year's Money in the Bank briefcase. Morgan and Bliss picked up the win to qualify for the ladder match, and it was a good bout with the right decision.

While Alexa Bliss' new theme is highly forgettable, we like that she is gradually progressing up the card again. It's an organic way to go about it, and it's hard to believe that it's been nearly four years since she last had a singles championship around her waist.

#1. Worst: The main event

The main event of RAW was nothing short of ridiculous. Bobby Lashley and Theory had a face-off, and The All Mighty clarified his intentions as he targeted the US title.

While Lashley won the flex-off thanks to the crowd support, the segment finished with Theory pouring baby oil across his face and then dropkicking an unaware Lashley.

He took a selfie afterward to make a point, and it was far and away one of the worst endings of RAW in a long time.

#1. Best: Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch is truly on another level - title or no title. In fact, we feel that her character work has taken a new level after losing the title to Bianca Belair. She is similar to Seth Rollins as they both don't need a title to feel important.

Lynch's ability to reinvent herself and add depth to her character makes her enticing. Meanwhile, she did a great job when telling Dana Brooke that she didn't care about her 24/7 title.

The fact that she has an incredible dance partner in Asuka means we are in for a few more epic matches between the two.

Breaking news: Look who just teased coming out of retirement to face Becky Lynch here.

