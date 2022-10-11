Best and Worst of RAW after Extreme Rules: 3-Time world champion wins first singles match in over 6 months, interest for 2 returning superstars to die down quickly?

Welcome to this week's edition of the best and worst of RAW! It was the first episode after Extreme Rules 2022, and what a show it was. While it wasn't perfect, it was 75% great, if not more.

The direction in WWE is shaping up well under Triple H, which makes it ironic that he was in one of the few underwhelming parts of the night. Either way, there was much more good than bad, which is exactly what fans hope for when watching a show like RAW. So, let's jump right into it:

#3. Best: Rey Mysterio gets his first televised singles win in over six months

While Rey Mysterio has had singles victories in 2022, most have come in live events. This is specifically pertaining to his televised matches, and going back. His last televised singles win was on March 28th, 2022, against The Miz on RAW.

This is quite a staggering statistic, and this was his first televised win in over half a year as he defeated Chad Gable. However, he was quickly attacked by his son Dominik Mysterio - who has become a heat magnet in his own right.

Overall, it was well executed, and we're happy to see the legend pick up a win again on RAW.

#2. Worst: Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson's instant buzz could die down quickly

We understand fans' excitement about Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson's return to WWE. However, it could be like one of those typical AEW signings where there is an initial pop, and things die down quickly.

Perhaps it's because we feel that The Good Brothers didn't contribute as much as they expected. However, it's purely subjective, and we anticipate that the hype behind their return will fade quickly enough.

#2. Best: Seth Rollins finally winning a title

Seth Rollins has won a singles title for the first time in a while. The last time he won a championship was in early 2020, meaning it has been close to three years.

Although the victory came with Brock Lesnar's help, nobody deserved this moment and title win more than Rollins did. It was a great part of RAW; hopefully, he can do justice to the title as Bobby Lashley did.

#1. Worst: The ending of RAW with no angle

While we expected some interaction with The Bloodline or even The Judgment Day, nothing happened. It was a generic reunion segment that lasted for a few minutes, got a pop, and was all done.

It was an underwhelming ending to an otherwise epic episode of RAW this week. However, whether it was for the best or not is up for debate.

#1. Best: Brock Lesnar's big return feud on RAW

Brock Lesnar is back! He's back in time for Crown Jewel 2022 and is looking to get proper retribution against Bobby Lashley. While he got a measure of revenge at Elimination Chamber this year, the story felt incomplete.

This week, Lesnar attacked Lashley, costing him the United States Championship. They will go face-to-face next week, and we're excited about the possibilities that lie ahead with this rivalry.

