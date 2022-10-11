Seth Rollins makes history on WWE RAW after Bobby Lashley gets destroyed by former Universal Champion

Seth Rollins defeated Bobby Lashley to become the new United States Champion after Brock Lesnar attacked the latter. With this victory, The Visionary also became the second-ever two-time Grand Slam Champ.

A couple of weeks ago, Rollins challenged Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship. However, an interruption by Riddle caused Rollins to lose the match.

Last week, Rollins got his revenge against Bobby Lashley after he curb-stomped the latter after his match before calling out Matt Riddle. The encounter resulted in WWE making a match between the two superstars for the United States Title.

But before the match could begin, Bobby Lashley got on the mic and said he wanted to be a fighting champion before calling out Rollins.

But before Rollins could enter, Brock Lesnar's music hit and the former Universal Champion came out. As soon as he got in the ring, he hit a couple of F5s before applying in the Kimura Lock. on The All Mighty.

As Lashley tried to get back in the ring, Seth Rollins’ music played, and he came out demanding the title match take place immediately. He insulted Lashley by stating that Lashley was a disgrace to the country.

An infuriated Lashley got back in the ring, and the match started. However, Lashley's injury proved too much, and he lost the match after Rollins hit The Stomp.

As noted earlier, Seth Rollins' victory proved historic as he became the second person after The Miz to become a two-time Grand Slam Champion in WWE history.

Lashley challenged Lesnar to show up next week on RAW. So, it looks like Lashley may face Lesnar at WWE Crown Jewel.

What is your take on Seth Rollins becoming the new United States Champion? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

Find out which big wrestling project The Rock is currently involved in right here.

Poll : Do you think Seth Rollins will have a long reign as United States Champion? Yes No 0 votes