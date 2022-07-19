Best and Worst of RAW: Former World Champion returns after nearly a month, Grand Slam Champion set to miss SummerSlam for the second time in two years?

It was the go-home episode of RAW to SummerSlam 2022 and unfortunately, it simply didn't deliver. As a whole, RAW has held a certain standard this year, usually being far better in quality than SmackDown (with a few exceptions). This week wasn't good to put it simply, and the episode left a lot to be desired.

This isn't to say that there wasn't anything good about the episode, but the negatives, unfortunately, eclipsed the positives. However, we will highlight a little more on the positive aspects, but keep in mind that the show as a whole didn't deliver on an important stage.

Here are the ups and downs of RAW from this week:

#3. Best: The return of Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens returned to WWE television after nearly a month. He was in the early segments of RAW this week and hosted Riddle as a special guest on the KO Show. He was great as he always is, entertaining fans with whatever role is given to him.

He essentially confirmed that there is no longer an alliance with Seth Rollins - something that we completely forgot happened. Rollins would eventually get one over Riddle, but it was good to see the former Universal Champion back.

#2. Worst: No SummerSlam plans for AJ Styles

While it seemed like the direction was going to be Logan Paul and AJ Styles vs. The Miz and Ciampa, that doesn't seem to be the case anymore. AJ Styles faced and defeated Theory on this week's episode of RAW. Thanks to an assist from Dolph Ziggler.

This will be the second time in two years that AJ Styles has missed SummerSlam. In 2020, he missed the show despite being active and it looks like there are no plans in place for him this year as well.

Either way, it will be interesting to see how it plays out for him for the rest of the year.

#2. Best: Logan Paul's return to RAW

Many believed that fans would instantly turn on Logan Paul, but they didn't. Will it happen at some point? Inevitably. However, he and The Miz are playing their roles to perfection with their SummerSlam clash now being made official.

Logan Paul closed the show on RAW by clearing the ring after an ambush by Ciampa and The Miz, and it was a good way to end an extremely average show. He was one of the highlights and there is a reason why he was given the contract that he was on.

#1. Worst: The Street Profits-Omos-MVP segment and matches on RAW

The Street Profits vs. The Usos has largely been a great feud. It has been about two top teams competing for the top prize, and despite it dragging on, it hasn't felt like a prolonged feud.

Yet, this week, when The Street Profits crossed paths with Omos and MVP, we couldn't help but get bored. Both the two matches (Angelo Dawkins vs Omos and The Street Profits vs Omos & MVP) didn't deliver and ended with faulty finishes, making it one of the low points of RAW this week.

#1. Best: Some heat on The Judgment Day

Ever since Edge was kicked out of The Judgment Day, the faction has completely lost all the heat they had. Rhea Ripley getting injured certainly didn't help, and they have had little momentum as a duo.

However, this week, they were at their despicable best as they assaulted Dominik Mysterio despite him claiming he would join The Judgment Day. Next week, we can only hope that WWE finally pulls the trigger on Dominik's heel turn.

Is it the right time for the heel turn to happen?

