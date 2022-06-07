Best and Worst of RAW after Hell in a Cell: 31-Time Champion turns face due to Cody Rhodes' injury, possible winner of 2023 Royal Rumble hinted?

The RAW after Hell in a Cell 2022 was an eventful episode. Post-premium live specials/pay-per-view episodes either deliver in a big way or disappoint in an equally big way. This episode of RAW delivered plenty of twists and turns.

The road to Money in the Bank 2022 has begun, and the seeds have been planted for what should be a very exciting summer of WWE television. RAW has done the heavy lifting since WrestleMania, and it wouldn't be surprising to see it continue that way this June and July.

Here are the ups and downs of a highly eventful episode of RAW:

#3. Best: The Judgment Day twist on RAW

Finn Balor was announced as the fourth member of The Judgment Day in a rather underwhelming fashion. It wasn't impactful, but little did anyone realize that there was a big twist planned.

Edge was brutalized by the same people he took under his wings and Finn Balor became the new de facto leader of the faction. The move was likely made because WWE needs somebody to fill the top babyface role that Cody Rhodes left vacant.

While Edge isn't a full-time star like Rhodes, the 31-time champion could slot into that role temporarily.

#2. Worst: Cody Rhodes attacked on the way out

WWE



#WWERaw The American Nightmare refuses the stretcher as @CodyRhodes walks away on his own power.

It was bad to see Cody Rhodes get taken out by Seth Rollins to seemingly continue their never-ending feud. But it was likely done to write him off TV for the rest of the year.

It's confusing because Rhodes announced his intention to compete in the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match, which we sincerely hope he doesn't. Surgery should be next for The American Nightmare, and if he returns by January 2023, he will become the default favorite to win the Royal Rumble match.

#2. Best: A fresh match-up for Bianca Belair

We were surprised when Becky Lynch wasn't in contention for the RAW Women's Championship again. Instead, a Fatal-4-Way match was announced to determine Bianca Belair's next title opponent at Money in the Bank. It involved Alexa Bliss, Doudrop, Rhea Ripley, and Liv Morgan.

Lynch will resume her non-title feud with Asuka, which is what should have happened in the first place. That's another "best" on this list because not every women's feud needs to have a title involved.

Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley won the Fatal-4-Way to set up a RAW Women's title clash against Belair at Money in the Bank 2022. It will be exciting to see how this fresh match plays out.

#1. Worst: Becky Lynch losing to Dana Brooke

While Asuka vs Becky Lynch is good enough to be a best, the way it played out with the latter losing to Dana Brooke is a "worst".

The comedic aspect of Lynch's paranoia is entertaining to watch and provides a lot of depth to her character. However, she is well and above the 24/7 Championship, which is why it was bizarre for her to challenge Dana Brooke for it.

Asuka ended up costing her the match, with Brooke getting a shocking win over Becky Lynch.

#1. Best: Theory vs Bobby Lashley on RAW

It was surprising to see the United States Champion Theory confront Bobby Lashley and not the other way around. Theory flexed his biceps, and Lashley did the same, and it was clear who had the more impressive flex.

Either way, the feud isn't about their physical attributes. It's about the United States Championship. It's admittedly an interesting rivalry, and a big step up for Theory: it is likely to be one of the biggest matches of his career so far.

