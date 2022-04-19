Best and Worst of RAW: Major heel turn after 3 years, Controversial finish to dream match

It was an interesting episode of RAW this week as the post-WrestleMania season rolls on. The build-up to WrestleMania Backlash continues and although some of the feuds are a rerun from WrestleMania, they have arguably been better in the stories that have been told.

RAW continues to impress, with a special shoutout to the epic Kevin Owens-Ezekiel lie detector test segment. It was one of the highlights of the show, but the lack of overall importance it holds is the reason it isn't on the list. Still, credit must be given for how the three men involved (Owens, Ezekiel, Chad Gable) managed to get a silly storyline over.

Here were the ups and downs of the red brand this week:

#3. Best: Rhea Ripley's heel turn

Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan failed to capture the Women's Tag Team titles. Post-match, Ripley would assault Liv Morgan, officially turning heel for the first time in over three years. It was in 2019 when she established herself as a babyface in NXT, and this character change has been a long-time coming.

Unfortunately for Morgan, she will be used as a stepping stone to get Ripley's heel character over. Either way, it was the right call to break them up as they were just a random pairing without any story together.

#2. Worst: Finish to Cody Rhodes vs Kevin Owens on RAW

This week on RAW, Seth Rollins wanted Cody Rhodes to get a taste of his own medicine. He set him up for the main event with a surprise challenger that he wouldn't find out about until he stepped in the ring.

It was Kevin Owens, and it should have ideally been a dream match. However, it wasn't treated that way, and instead, the Canadian star took a count-out loss after Rollins provoked him and mocked his weight.

The Rhodes-Rollins feud was entertaining on the night, however, but the controversial finish to the dream match was a bad ending to an otherwise good show.

#2. Best: Theory's US Title win

[Austin] Theory defeated Finn Balor to win the United States Championship - his first major title in WWE. While WWE's handling of Finn Balor should be counted as a "worst" in itself, it isn't that surprising at this point.

His role is simply to elevate other superstars like Theory, and this title change was always going to happen. With that said, the 24-year-old is the right person to hold the title right now and his moment with Mr. McMahon will be one to remember.

#1. Worst: Not saving Bianca Belair vs Sonya Deville for WrestleMania Backlash

We will admit, the Bianca Belair-Sonya Deville segment on RAW was a fun one to watch. While the RAW Women's Champion wasn't allowed to lay a finger on the authority figure, she did anyway, and received a "fine" of one dollar from Adam Pearce.

It was also noted that an investigation was being conducted into the possibility of Sonya Deville abusing her authority. The Women's title match has been made official for next week, which is a "worst" for us because it should have been on the WrestleMania Backlash show. Either way, it should be a fun bout.

#1. Best: The Edge-AJ Styles feud

The Edge vs AJ Styles feud has gotten better and better. The new character change has seen Edge cut some of the best promos since his 2020 comeback, and Damian Priest is benefiting from it directly.

This week on RAW, AJ Styles suffered an ambush attack from the duo, and it got a lot of heat for them. They're doing everything right, and although Styles is unfortunately likely to lose again at WrestleMania Backlash, it should be an even better bout than what they had at WrestleMania 38.

Overall, the feud and the storyline has been great.

