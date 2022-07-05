Best and Worst of RAW after Money in the Bank 2022: Major feud ends after 2 months, WWE making a big mistake with top faction

Welcome to this week's edition of the Best and Worst of RAW. It was a good show post-Money in the Bank 2022 as the build-up to SummerSlam began. WWE announced one title match from the red brand and also planted the seeds for other matches.

Overall, it was a strong show, but at the same time, perhaps not the strongest that we have seen in recent weeks. So what were the ups and downs of RAW this week?

#3. Best: The main event of RAW concluded the epic Becky Lynch-Asuka saga

The two-month feud between Becky Lynch and Asuka has possibly ended in a No Holds Barred match on the latest edition of RAW. Although they are technically 2-2 in singles matches against each other, WWE has seemingly decided to wrap it up well before SummerSlam comes around.

The two women have been responsible for several epic main events, and are yet to have a bad match. Their chemistry is simply that good with each other, and Asuka knows how to make her opponents look great. She also made herself look good even in defeat.

This was one of the high points of RAW and the best way to end the show.

#2. Worst: WWE's handling of the new Judgment Day

The Judgment Day lost to The Mysterios this week on RAW. Granted, it was via disqualification, but WWE has arguably done nothing to make the faction look good ever since Finn Balor took over.

It certainly didn't help that Rhea Ripley wasn't around, but the moment Edge was booted out of the group, things went downhill. WWE arguably made a big mistake by handing them a defeat on RAW.

However, they did maintain a level of dominance by attacking the father-son duo after the match.

#2. Best: Establishing Liv Morgan

WWE did a good job in establishing newly-crowned SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan on RAW. Although she is the blue brand's champion, there was seemingly more anticipation to see her over the ever-popular Bianca Belair.

The two women's champions teamed up this week to face Natalya and Carmella, who will likely face Bianca Belair at SummerSlam.

The babyface champions won, and it was a fairly straightforward night that way. But it was good that Morgan was pushed further and got the pinfall on the night.

#1. Worst: No Theory vs. John Cena at SummerSlam

Bobby Lashley vs. Theory will be happening at SummerSlam 2022. While it isn't a bad direction, many fans were expecting John Cena face off against Theory.

It essentially confirms that Cena vs. Theory may only happen next year at WrestleMania.

Apart from that, the six-man tag team match featuring Lashley and The Street Profits vs. Theory and Alpha Academy was entertaining to watch. However, this will likely be the first of several rematches as we move towards SummerSlam.

#1. Best: AJ Styles keeps getting into important spots

Former WWE Champion AJ Styles hasn't been massively utilized on the red brand this year. However, he continues to be booked in important matches.

He faced Edge at WrestleMania 38 this year and could potentially team up with Logan Paul against The Miz and Ciampa at SummerSlam.

It will be fun to watch and good for Logan Paul to get a rub from The Phenomenal One. It just goes to show that WWE fully trusts AJ Styles.

