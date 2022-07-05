AJ Styles' match for WWE SummerSlam potentially teased during RAW

The latest episode of WWE RAW saw AJ Styles attempt to get his hands raised against The Miz. However, it looks like he just garnered more enemies.

During the June 27 episode of RAW, The A-Lister and The Phenomenal One faced off against each other in an impromptu match-up. The match ended abruptly as The Miz walked out, giving Styles a count-out victory.

The July 4th episode saw the two square off yet again, with Styles finally getting the win in a dominant manner. Unfortunately, the victor wasn't able to celebrate his win for long after he was attacked by former NXT Champion Ciampa.

The match started with a fired-up Styles unleashing a fury of moves which sent his opponent out of the ring. This didn't stop The Phenomenal One, as he launched himself over the ropes to send the former WWE Intercontinental Champion down.

After a commercial break, the action picked back up, and it seemed like The Miz finally got the upper hand, but Styles managed to rally up enough strength behind him to connect with a Phenomenal Forearm to gain the victory.

The former world champion wasn't able to celebrate his victory for long. As soon as the match ended, Ciampa attacked him from behind. Although Styles was able to connect with a Pele Kick, The Miz quickly interfered to put his opponent down.

Now that a seeming alliance has been made between The A-Lister and the former NXT Champion, it looks like Styles is now up to find a partner of his own. Recently, Logan Paul officially signed with the company. After putting his signature on the dotted line, he made his intentions clear about coming after The Miz after the latter betrayed him at WrestleMania 38.

With Styles desperately needing some backup, we could potentially see the YouTube star and The Phenomenal One team up to take on The Miz and Ciampa at WWE SummerSlam.

