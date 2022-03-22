Best and Worst of RAW: Multi-million dollar SmackDown star to lose at WrestleMania, Major break-up canceled in one night?

Welcome to the best and worst of the penultimate RAW before WrestleMania 38. It wasn't the most eventful episode of the show, but that doesn't mean that things didn't happen. It started great, and it ended great as well, with certain aspects lacking in between.

Here's a look at certain important matches and segments in detail as the road to WrestleMania nears its conclusion:

#3. Best: The Austin Theory-Pat McAfee feud

The Austin Theory-Pat McAfee feud is the only other one apart from the Women's Tag Team title program that transcends a fixed brand. While it started on SmackDown, the feud poured over to RAW this week.

Despite his appearances on SmackDown, Austin Theory is still assigned to the red brand, just like how the multi-millionaire Pat McAfee is a SmackDown announcer. However, this week, McAfee made a special guest appearance on RAW to be the announcer for the Finn Balor-Austin Theory match.

McAfee did everything he could to distract Theory and inevitably cost him the match, allowing the Irishman to pick up the win. While Damian Priest should have been looming around, he wasn't.

The McAfee-Theory feud has been a lot of fun, and it could lead to a big win for the 24-year-old at WrestleMania 38.

#2. Worst: The crazy Women's Tag Team Title picture

The Women's Tag Team title picture seems to make zero sense when watching RAW and SmackDown. This week, Carmella and Queen Zelina's tensions boiled over as they ended up having to be separated after a brawl.

While it signaled a break-up, there was another twist in the story. It turned out to be a ruse as they took out the other superstars they are facing at WrestleMania. To add to that, Natalya, Shayna Baszler, Rhea Ripley, and Liv Morgan all seem to be randomly thrown in without much context or build-up.

Overall, this is a poor storyline that is purely designed to get more stars on the WrestleMania 38 card. Plus, the false break-up seems to indicate that there is a major confusion on what direction to go with at WrestleMania 38.

#2. Best: Kevin Owens trolling the RAW crowd

Kevin Owens opened RAW in the most hilarious way possible. He trolled the crowd into thinking that Stone Cold Steve Austin appeared, and they went wild. However, it was a classic heel move that was a throwback to The Miz many years ago, and Shawn Michaels as well in Montreal when he fooled the crowd into thinking that Bret Hart was returning.

It was one of the highlights of the show and Owens continues to prove how valuable he is to the company. It feels like he has already justified the multi-million dollar contract that he reportedly signed recently.

#1. Worst: Lack of big things happening on the penultimate RAW to WrestleMania

While the show wasn't bad in itself, one word can be used to describe it - uneventful. Sure, there was a good opening segment and a good main event, but apart from that, there was little to point out on.

There wasn't any storyline progression on any front, and even Becky Lynch's heel promo didn't have the same kind of effect that was intended. Damian Priest didn't appear to make his WrestleMania match official either.

Overall, the uneventful episode didn't feel like it should have played out the way it did given that it was the penultimate RAW to WrestleMania 38.

#1. Best: The Seth Rollins story and the main event of RAW

WWE @WWE



has finally reached a breaking point on "NEXT WEEK, MONDAY NIGHT RAW WILL NOT HAPPEN UNLESS I GET WHAT I DESERVE. UNLESS I GET MY #WRESTLEMANIA MOMENT." @WWERollins has finally reached a breaking point on #WWERaw "NEXT WEEK, MONDAY NIGHT RAW WILL NOT HAPPEN UNLESS I GET WHAT I DESERVE. UNLESS I GET MY #WRESTLEMANIA MOMENT."@WWERollins has finally reached a breaking point on #WWERaw. https://t.co/4ETifbgDDx

Seth Rollins' frustrating road to WrestleMania continued. While he tried to hijack Kevin Owens last week, he attempted to do the same with AJ Styles this week. The Phenomenal One made his return, but Rollins tried to renew his rivalry with Edge by taking Styles' spot.

In what can only be described as managerial inefficiency, Sonya Deville and Adam Pearce gave the former Universal Champion one last shot at WrestleMania, putting Styles' spot on the line in the main event of RAW.

Thankfully, Edge came in and caused a DQ by attacking The Phenomenal One, meaning that Rollins is still without a WrestleMania match. The Vissionary's storyline of having no WrestleMania opponent is better than many of the feuds happening on both brands.

It also led to a good main event with the right outcome as both men were protected in the process. Rollins' post-match tirade was great to watch too.

Edited by Anirudh