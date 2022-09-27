Best and Worst of RAW: Popular star returns to WWE after nearly 10 months, big mistake made with popular veteran

Welcome to this week's edition of the best and worst of RAW. It was the penultimate episode before Extreme Rules 2022, and WWE did an excellent job in maintaining interest heading into next week.

Perhaps announcing a stacked card beforehand worked because five solid bouts ensured that the Rogers Place in Edmonton was sold out - something that usually doesn't happen in September.

RAW had its challenges, but we won't focus too much on that. Here are the ups and downs from the red brand this week:

#3. Best: Candice LeRae's surprise return/debut

Candice LeRae made her RAW debut this week, along with her WWE return. For those unaware, she is Johnny Gargano's wife, and when she announced her pregnancy late last year, she eventually sat out her contract as it expired around May 2022.

Nearly ten months after her last appearance, she has been re-signed to the company. She defeated Nikki A.S.H. and seemingly teased an alliance with RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair.

#2. Worst: IYO SKY getting almost no offense against Bianca Belair

Bianca Belair opened the show this week and was joined by her allies Asuka and Alexa Bliss. Damage CTRL soon confronted them in a segment where Bayley declared her interest in a ladder match for the RAW Women's Championship at Extreme Rules.

This means Belair vs. Bayley will be the first singles ladder match between women on the WWE main roster - a mind-blowing stat considering how far the division has come since 2016.

Moreover, Belair faced and defeated IYO SKY in the night's first match. While the outcome isn't an issue, it was how the match played out. SKY only hit three moves that weren't even countered - three.

It was a one-sided display, and while we're not against making the champion look good, it was a mistake made with veteran IYO SKY's booking.

#2. Best: The Dexter Lumis-Miz story on RAW

The Miz and Dexter Lumis storyline has been playing out brilliantly. This week on RAW, The A-Lister hired a Miz-force security, which was useless. They were taken out one by one.

It was interesting because it poured onto segments involving other storylines, like AJ Styles and Kevin Owens walking in on beaten-down security. It's a great new part of WWE TV which we thoroughly enjoy. The Miz getting assaulted by Lumis was well-done, as was everything else in the segment.

#1. Best: Edge vs. Finn Balor announcement

Finn Balor beat down AJ Styles after he refused to join The Judgment Day on three separate occasions. The main event saw Damian Priest take on his old friend Riddle in a good match.

Riddle won the match but was beaten down by the sinister stable. Edge, some of whom thought it would be the white rabbit, rushed to save The Original Bro. The Hall of Famer then announced his intention to face Finn Balor in an "I Quit match" at Extreme Rules.

We like the fact that Extreme Rules has multiple stipulation matches. The match and segment went well.

#1. Worst: Rey Mysterio being utilized for one purpose

We understand that Rey Mysterio wants to elevate his son. But it feels like for the last few years. He has only been utilized to get beaten down and for the heat.

It seems like the value of the legend is reducing. With every beatdown, it gets harder to take him seriously as a legitimate contender.

As of now, he is only being used as a magnet for heat, which would fizzle out in the long run.

