Finn Balor assaults 24-year veteran after third refusal to join The Judgment Day

While The Judgment Day stable recently recruited Dominik Mysterio into their ranks, Finn Balor is now looking for a fifth member and has approached AJ Styles multiple times. However, the two men came to blows this week after the latter's third refusal.

This week on RAW, Balor tried to convince the 24-year veteran to join The Judgment Day. However, it didn't work as Styles refused the offer again after doing so last week.

Styles faced Sami Zayn on RAW and lost to him after Solo Sikoa provided an assist. Post-match, Styles was confronted by The Judgment Day again and given a third offer to join the faction.

Instead of making the "too sweet" gesture, Styles showed the middle finger and was assaulted by Finn Balor and The Judgment Day.

While Balor teased causing a brutal injury to Styles, he spared him and said that's not what friends do - a possible manipulative tactic to try to get Styles to join The Judgment Day.

It will be interesting to see how this storyline between AJ Styles & The Judgment Day plays out on RAW.

