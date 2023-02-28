Welcome to this week's edition of the best and worst of RAW. It was the final episode of February 2023, and we're now 32-33 days away from WrestleMania 39.

We would say that, as a whole, it was a good episode of RAW. WWE did well to establish the path to WrestleMania, and they're not beating around the bush to make some matches official until the final week.

Next week will see many matches being made official, including Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul and presumably even Austin Theory vs. John Cena. There were some big ups and big downs on the red brand this week, and this is what they were:

#3. Best: The Judgment Day's push and road to WrestleMania

WWE did well to establish The Judgment Day and gave them much screen time on RAW. They are slowly finding their way to become the most important faction in WWE, although it will probably take The Bloodline being disbanded for them to take that title.

Either way, there are huge plans for them at WrestleMania. Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair is already official, Dominik Mysterio vs. Rey Mysterio will be official in a matter of weeks, and Finn Balor laid out a challenge for Edge.

While it leaves Damian Priest without a match, he will still play a big role - whoever he decides to corner at WrestleMania. A year after the group's formation, The Judgment Day will likely get a huge push and a dominant showing at WrestleMania 39.

#2. Worst: An incredibly sloppy main event

RAW's main event saw Becky Lynch and Lita defeat Damage CTRL's IYO SKY and Dakota Kai to become Women's Tag Team Champions. It ticked off a bucket list for both women, but we must be honest - the match was a trainwreck.

Nobody did well, and Trish Stratus' surprise return was the only highlight of it. The WWE legend Lita looked sloppy with a botched-filled performance. IYO SKY waited for what felt like a year to take a splash, and the timing was so bad that Lita and Becky Lynch hardly had 30 seconds to celebrate before RAW went off the air.

The match didn't look or feel like it was between four experienced veterans, and even though it was a feel-good moment, the match itself was very bad.

#2. Best: Establishing Cody Rhodes and keeping him hot

WWE is doing well by ensuring that Cody Rhodes is on TV, and they are keeping him hot by giving him some good wins against good opponents. He beat Chad Gable in a solid match this week and revealed that since Roman Reigns will be returning to SmackDown this week, he will appear as well.

The two men will finally stand in the same ring and go face-to-face, which is what fans are dying to see. It shouldn't have taken this long, but WWE did nothing wrong here.

A month is long enough for them to meet regularly and hype up the main event of WrestleMania 39 Night 2.

#1. Worst: Candice LeRae beating Piper Niven

Candice LeRae finally faced Piper Niven this week on RAW, and thanks to Nikki Cross, she even defeated the more physically imposing Scottish star. We weren't big fans of this result, as WWE has been trying to push Niven as a superstar with all the tools to succeed in the RAW Women's division.

She certainly has the look, but WWE is doing no favors by having her lose to a much smaller superstar in Candice LeRae. This isn't a slight on the latter, but just the legitimacy of how it would seem in a real-life situation.

#1. Best: Kevin Owens' impact on RAW

The Street Profits lost in a solid match to Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. They were utilized well and suffered a beatdown before Kevin Owens came in and single-handedly saved them.

We liked that he was wearing a hoodie. WWE is intentionally making him distance himself from Sami Zayn despite the two men having the same objective - to destroy The Bloodline.

It's a fantastic story and has been a fantastic build-up so far. The pop that fans give when Owens and Zayn reunite will be one for the ages.

Booker T just voted in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. Do his choices match yours? Check here

Poll : 0 votes