Edge challenged to massive WrestleMania match

Former Universal Champion Finn Balor challenged Edge to a massive WrestleMania match tonight on RAW.

Edge has been embroiled in a heated rivalry with The Judgment Day ever since the group turned their backs on him. Since then, their feud has only intensified.

The storyline got personal when Rhea Ripley took out Beth Phoenix with a co-chair-to, causing them to take some time off programming. The Rated-R Superstar and Beth Phoenix returned at the Royal Rumble and reignited their feud with The Judgment Day.

This resulted in a mixed tag team match being set up for WWE Elimination Chamber. Although the Hall of Famer couple managed to win, it didn't look this their rivalry had ended. Finn Balor attacked the Rated-R Superstar 48 hours later on RAW, costing him the United States Championship bout against Austin Theory.

Tonight, The Judgment Day was backstage on RAW. Dominik didn't waste time insulting his father. Rhea, on the other hand, mentioned that she would walk out of WrestleMania as champion. However, Finn Balor issued a challenge to the WWE Hall of Famer for WrestleMania.

While the Rated-R Superstar hasn't responded to Finn Balor's challenge, fans are hoping to see the two men clash at WrestleMania to put the story to bed. It remains to be seen whether Edge will return on RAW next week to accept Balor's challenge.

