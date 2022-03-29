Best and Worst of RAW before WrestleMania 38: Former Royal Rumble winner to lose title match, Top Champion set to drop title soon?

It was the go-home episode of RAW before WrestleMania 38, and it admittedly wasn't the strongest show in the entire build-up. However, there have been worse episodes before WrestleMania. Next week, it will be the biggest episode of RAW in the year.

But before we get ready for all the surprises and debuts, the road to WrestleMania is over. There is only one episode of SmackDown left a day before the Showcase of the Immortals. There was no brand split last night as several stars from the blue brand made the jump over to the red brand.

So what were the ups and downs of the RAW before WrestleMania? Find out below:

#3. Best: The Bianca Belair-Becky Lynch segment on RAW

Perhaps the highlight of RAW this week was the women's title feud between Bianca Belair vs Becky Lynch. Although it's quite silly that she returned in two weeks from a "devastating" and potentially "career-ending" injury, wrestling fans sometimes forget to suspend their disbelief.

Other than that, it was a great segment between the two. Belair got a measure of revenge on Lynch as she cut off a bit of her hair, infuriating the RAW Women's Champion. It wouldn't be surprising to see Big Time Becks retain at WrestleMania in what could be the opening match of the night.

#2. Worst: Ricochet losing in two minutes

Ricochet was another SmackDown star who appeared on RAW this week as he took on Austin Theory. The 24-year-old is set to face Pat McAfee at WrestleMania 38 in a special match.

Ahead of that, he ended up squashing the Intercontinental Champion in just two minutes. It was a ridiculous showing for Ricochet, who is already in a slump after winning the title.

Three losses in a few days is terrible, and he isn't even getting a spot on the WrestleMania card to make matters worse. It wouldn't be surprising to see him drop the title very soon.

#2. Best: Bobby Lashley's face turn and return

Omos squashed The Viking Raiders from SmackDown this week, and he once again put out a challenge for WrestleMania. He was answered by The Almighty Bobby Lashley, who seemingly turned face to challenge him to a match at the Showcase of the Immortals.

Lashley became the first person to knock Omos down. While the 27-year-old hasn't been setting the world on fire, it's an exciting match as he even manages to make Bobby Lashley look small.

#1. Worst: Not using Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar properly

WWE advertised that Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns would be in the same building on the RAW before WrestleMania. While many expected an interaction, we got two separate promos instead.

It was a bit of a disappointment. WWE simply used a loophole to imply that it would be a face-to-face interaction when it was just a move to pop a rating.

#1. Best: The Seth Rollins-Vince McMahon segment

Another highlight of RAW was the interaction between Seth Rollins and Vince McMahon. A few days ago, the former Universal Champion put out a tweet showing a screenshot message from the WWE Chairman to set up a meeting between them.

Rollins reached the headquarters early and walked in on a busy Vince McMahon, who told him that all he needed to do to get a WrestleMania match was ask him - rather than jumping over so many hurdles.

It was a hilarious interaction that got the job done, and Rollins' place at WrestleMania is now completely secure.

Edited by Anirudh