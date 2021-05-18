Best & Worst of RAW after WrestleMania Backlash: Popular star to quietly turn heel, Big mistake made with 3 Champions

This week's episode of RAW was a huge improvement from the previous edition. Now that WrestleMania Backlash is behind us, the build to Hell in a Cell has officially begun on the red brand.

Unlike RAW post-WrestleMania, this week's episode was filled with big matches, important storyline progression, and an overall sense of excitement for the coming weeks. Here are the ups and downs of the latest installment of RAW.

#3 Best: R-K-Bro continues to be one of the best parts of RAW

We've only seen a few weeks of R-K-Bro now on RAW, but the odd pairing has been the best part of the red brand ever since debuting as a team. Fans love to see storylines with great character progression, and this is already turning out to be one of those instances.

At first, it seemed as though Randy Orton was quietly turning babyface while maintaining heel characteristics - similar to Sheamus in 2016 when he began his odd pair teaming with Cesaro. That may not be the case anymore.

This week on RAW, there was a backstage confrontation between The New Day and R-K-Bro, where the rivalry between Kofi Kingston and Randy Orton was mentioned. They even renewed it in a fun match that saw Kofi Kingston establish his supremacy over The Viper.

Looking at how RAW ended, we understand why Kofi Kingston picked up the victory. However, the loss didn't seem to affect R-K-Bro in a negative way. It should be noted that Xavier Woods' distraction caused Randy Orton to lose in the first place.

Post-match, Riddle shoved Woods much to his surprise. The two have been allies for a while now, but the shove indicated his loyalty to Randy Orton and the possibility of a heel turn for the first time in Riddle's WWE career.

The Original Bro turning to the dark side on RAW would be quite the twist, but everything that R-K-Bro has touched has turned to gold so far.

