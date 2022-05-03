Best and Worst of RAW before WrestleMania Backlash: Top heel's 15-month run set to end, Major title feud ignored?

It was an interesting episode of RAW before WrestleMania Backlash. While it wasn't necessarily the strongest go-home show that you would see, it did enough to build up the hype for the premium live event this weekend.

It started and ended strong, and not only has everything been set up for WrestleMania Backlash, but there could even be plans laid out for Hell in a Cell as well.

So what were the ups and downs of RAW this week? Read more to find out:

#3. Best: Three different women's feuds on RAW

It's not often that you see WWE building up non-title feuds for women. That is perhaps one of the biggest criticisms they have received despite having the strongest women's roster in all of pro wrestling. But on RAW this week, it seemed clear that there were three separate feuds that were built up.

While the Bianca Belair-Sonya Deville feud is done, they were still put against one another in the six-woman tag team main event. Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch vs. Asuka are the two other feuds.

The only surprising aspect of this all is that none of these matches have been booked for WrestleMania Backlash. It wouldn't be surprising to see them add Lynch vs. Asuka to the card in the last minute.

Morgan getting the pinfall win over Deville was a good choice and the perfect way to end RAW this week.

#2. Worst: Mustafa Ali losing and a missed opportunity

Another surprise this week was Mustafa Ali getting pinned by The Miz - who he defeated last week. While this was a championship contender's handicap match that saw Theory and The A-Lister face Ali, it seemed as though WWE made the wrong decision. Ali should have won and gotten a United States Title shot.

Or better yet, the company should have booked a triple threat match for the US title at WrestleMania Backlash also involving The Miz. Triple Threat and Fatal-Four-Way matches often go well, and it seems as though WWE is ignoring a major title feud over here.

#2. Best: AJ Styles and Finn Balor's alliance

AJ Styles faced Damian Priest on RAW this week. The match stipulated that if Styles won, Priest would be banned from ringside at WrestleMania Backlash when The Phenomenal One faces Edge again.

The match is almost guaranteed to be better, and the stakes are high with Priest having lost to Styles and thus, the privilege of being at ringside for The Rated-R Superstar this weekend.

With that said, Finn Balor coming in for the save and beginning an alliance with AJ Styles seems to be the best possible way they can utilize him.

#1. Worst: The 24/7 Title drama

The 24/7 Championship storyline might be the worst thing on all of WWE television right now. It hasn't been good for a while, and ever since the focus shifted from R-Truth to Dana Brooke and Reggie, it has all gone downhill.

My colleague Riju Dasgupta said that even Game of Thrones season 8 was better, and we have to agree with that assessment. When Nikki A.S.H. defended the 24/7 title against Brooke, the question in our heads was "When did Nikki even win the title?" As it turns out, it happened in a forgettable backstage segment.

This week, Dana Brooke won it back quickly and Reggie tried pinning her, forcing Brooke to go to the commentary table and announce publicly that she wanted a divorce. It felt like an overall waste of time, and the 24/7 title picture should be shifted back to revolving around R-Truth - the funniest superstar in WWE.

#1. Best: The opening segment on RAW between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre

Roman Reigns opened the show on RAW this week, and it was to build up the six-man tag team match for WrestleMania Backlash. RK-Bro appeared out of nowhere to take out The Usos, ambushing the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion in the process.

It was a great moment that allowed Reigns to show some vulnerability - something that we have seen bits and pieces of during his tenure as The Tribal Chief. It even led to a face-to-face confrontation against Drew McIntyre - which was arguably the highlight of the night.

Reigns' facial expressions alone and the feeling of being cornered seemed to legitimize McIntyre as a challenger. This should be an incredible rivalry.

