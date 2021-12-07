Best and Worst of RAW: Young superstar now 'guaranteed' a future title win, AJ Styles' surprising new role revealed?

This week's episode of RAW was a good one. We saw the build-up to the Day 1 pay-per-view continue, and the red brand started the final month of the year in style.

WWE will be looking to wrap up the year with a bang, and if they continue as they did with RAW this week, then December should have a set of incredible episodes. Ahead of the Day 1 pay-per-view, here were the highs and lows of the Monday night show this week:

#3. Best: The RAW Women's Championship main event

It was the perfect decision to have the RAW Women's title main event the show. There was a lot of hype for the Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan match, as the latter became the number one contender even before Survivor Series 2021.

There was a lot of criticism at first for how WWE handled the feud, especially when the two had promos together. It was clear that Lynch was levels above Morgan, but the company did a great job this week of hyping the match-up, including a great video package for Liv Morgan at the end.

She even came out second, which isn't unusual in WWE, but it's always better if the champion comes out last. What made the match good was great storytelling, a hot crowd, and the fact that it seemed like Morgan was on the verge of becoming the RAW Women's Champion.

Before the bout, the chances of her actually becoming the champion seemed slim to none. But if anything, this clash proved that when the story is told well enough, fans are willing to suspend their disbelief, and it genuinely seemed like Liv Morgan could have had her moment.

Ultimately, Becky Lynch won in a clutch moment after catching the ropes to get the win - the exact same way she won against Charlotte Flair at Survivor Series. The power of good storytelling also means that Morgan didn't look bad in defeat at all - if anything, her stock has only gone up.

It's hard to say when she will get her moment with the women's championship. While we don't anticipate WrestleMania 38 being her moment, it could all change if she gets a favorable fan reaction. However, after a match like this, Liv Morgan becoming women's champion seems inevitable, whether it's on RAW or SmackDown.

