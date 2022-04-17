Best and Worst of Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar's latest WWE feud

Roman Reigns versus Brock Lesnar was the defining rivalry of the past year. The two superstars renewed their hostilities and feuded for months before doing battle in the "Biggest Main Event In WrestleMania History."

Reigns and Lesnar's rivalry goes all the way back to 2015. Over the years, they have locked horns quite a few times. The rivals' most recent feud was easily their best, with both superstars at the top of their games.

However, nothing is perfect, and the feud was no exception. While there were lots of positives to take away, there were also moments that could have been better executed. It was a case of dizzying highs and niggling lows as far as their 2021 rivalry is concerned.

In that regard, here are the best and worst bits of Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar's latest feud.

#3. Best: Brock Lesnar returning to face Roman Reigns

Brock Lesnar's return to WWE was an all-time remarkable comeback

WWE responded to CM Punk's return to wrestling by having Brock Lesnar make a comeback. SummerSlam 2021 saw The Beast Incarnate return to WWE in one of the greatest returns of the last decade.

Pat McAfee and Michael Cole lost their minds as Lesnar marched to the ring to confront his old rival, Roman Reigns. Firmly a fan favorite, he received a thunderous ovation as he made a triumphant return and confronted the Universal Champion.

#2. Worst: Lesnar winning both the Royal Rumble and the Elimination Chamber match

Lesnar won the Royal Rumble in 2022

Brock Lesnar lost his WWE Championship to Bobby Lashley at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view after being betrayed by Paul Heyman. However, later that night, he entered the Royal Rumble match at #30 and won the whole thing, securing a Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns.

Despite Lesnar's path to WrestleMania being clear, WWE left a sour taste in everyone's mouths when they had The Beast win the Elimination Chamber match as well. This won him the WWE Championship and set up a Winner-Takes-All showdown at WrestleMania 38.

While it was clear that WWE's endgame was a mega title-for-title 'Mania main event, fans couldn't help but feel that someone else should have won the Rumble or the Chamber match. Having Lesnar win both saw him and the feud hog more of the spotlight than it should have.

#2. Best: Lesnar looked like a challenge Reigns couldn't overcome

Roman Reigns had, in his words, "smashed" everyone he had faced until SummerSlam 2021. This included the likes of John Cena, Edge, and Daniel Bryan, who were all worthy opponents, but never an insurmountable challenge.

That changed when Brock Lesnar returned to WWE and confronted Reigns. From that day all the way to WrestleMania 38, he looked like a million bucks and a hurdle the Universal Champion couldn't overcome on his own no matter what he tried.

Every time the two titans met, it resulted in the Beast laying waste to The Tribal Chief and his Bloodline. For the first time in a long while, fans genuinely believed that Reigns' reign (pun intended) of terror was coming to an end.

#1. Worst: The WrestleMania 38 match

WrestleMania 38 saw the culmination of a months-long feud between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar that was critically acclaimed throughout its run. However, the much-hyped match ended up being an anticlimactic affair that was as formulaic as their previous encounters.

Reigns and Lesnar traded big signature moves in a contest that just failed to get out of second gear. It also concluded in sudden fashion when The Head of the Table reversed an F5 attempt and hit the Spear to win both the world titles.

It was not quite the conclusion the amazing feud deserved. Given the build, hype, and talent of the two superstars involved, everyone expected more from the matchup.

#1. Best: Lesnar's character work and connection with the fans

Lesnar's character work was simply superb

Throughout his WWE career, Brock Lesnar has not been one who has played to the crowd. He is all business every time he steps into the ring, but 2021 saw him play a fan-favorite and connect with fans consistently.

Lesnar's cowboy-farmer character was hailed by one and all as one of the finest of his career. He seemed to be having a great time playing the role and was all smiles. Meanwhile, The Beast was equally as menacing when the situation called for it.

The Mayor of Suplex City has gone on the record to say that he is not a people person at all. However, it was amazing to see him step outside his comfort zone and do a great job at it in 2021. Roman Reigns played the perfect villain for Lesnar's babyface, and the result was a stellar feud that ruled the box-office

Edited by Pratik Singh