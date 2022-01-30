Best & Worst of the Royal Rumble 2022: Unexpected superstar to get a big push, 2 Big mistakes made in the men's match

The road to WrestleMania began at the Royal Rumble 2022 in what turned out to be an incredible show. Apart from a few hiccups, it's safe to say that things were handled quite well.

A shoutout to the mixed tag team match between The Miz, Maryse, Edge, and Beth Phoenix. The only reason we didn't include it in the list was that it had little to no consequence on the show and served as more of a cool-off match before the men's Rumble.

They thrived despite this, so a lot of respect goes out to the four veterans.

Looking at the rest of the show, here are the best and worst bits of the 2022 Royal Rumble:

#3. Best: The RAW Women's Championship match at the Royal Rumble

Becky Lynch had yet another incredible defense of the RAW Women's Championship at the Royal Rumble 2022 against Doudrop.

The two women had a match that was years in the making. And it turned out to be one of the best women's title matches in recent months and perhaps one of Becky Lynch's best matches since her return.

A lot of people underestimated Doudrop being in that spot, but she was as responsible for putting on a good match as Becky Lynch was. The two women had natural chemistry in the ring that simply can't be taught, and what ensued was a highly-physical contest with good storytelling.

Becky Lynch was directly responsible for costing Bianca Belair and allowing Doudrop to earn a number one contender's spot. However, the challenger would get the better of her on multiple occasions on RAW.

The two women went toe-to-toe, and Doudrop was close to dethroning Big Time Becks. Unfortunately, for the Scottish star, she isn't the main focus and priority of the women's division right now.

Becky Lynch finished her with a beautiful manhandle slam from the turnbuckles, effectively ending her rivalry with Doudrop.

Doudrop could be rewarded by this performance. She could get an unexpected push and receive more accolades than even Nia Jax did.

It will be interesting to see how WWE handles her, as she has proven herself to be an obvious force to be reckoned with in the women's division.

