Best and Worst of Royal Rumble 2023: Current Champion teased as Brock Lesnar's future opponent, WWE wastes two legends with early elimination

We are on the road to WrestleMania 39 as the Royal Rumble 2023 is now in the books. It wasn't perfect, but was an enthralling show from top to bottom. It also had a great beginning and a great ending, with the latter being particularly responsible for the impression that the show left on fans.

Despite anticipation that The Rock would make his presence felt that did not happen. However, what fans got was possibly so much better that his appearance could have ruined the story in play.

So what were the ups and downs of the incredible 2023 Royal Rumble show? One thing is for sure, it was arguably much better than last year's edition:

#3. Best: Gunther's incredible Royal Rumble performance

Gunther was the MVP of the Men's Royal Rumble match. He entered at number one lasting for 1 hour, 11 minutes, and 35 seconds. He broke Rey Mysterio's record by nine minutes, and barring Daniel Bryan's Greatest Royal Rumble appearance, this was by far the single-longest individual performance in the Rumble.

It was an all-time great performance, and he even had a face-to-face with Brock Lesnar, being teased as a future opponent.

While it doesn't necessarily mean they will face off at WrestleMania (Bobby Lashley vs Brock Lesnar seems more likely), he will likely face Lesnar in the future.

#2. Worst: WWE wasting two legends at the Royal Rumble

Edge and Brock Lesnar didn't even last six minutes combined in the Men's Royal Rumble match. Lesnar lasted for three and a half minutes before Bobby Lashley eliminated him.

Meanwhile, Edge made a surprise return, eliminating Finn Balor and Damian Priest before they took him out of the match almost immediately after.

It was a waste of two major appearances, and although they got the job done in telling the stories required for WrestleMania, it didn't feel right. Thankfully, Gunther and Cody Rhodes stole the show.

#2. Best: Rhea Ripley winning the Women's Royal Rumble match

Rhea Ripley was the star of the Women's Royal Rumble, entering at number one and lasting a whopping 1 hour, 1 minute, and 3 seconds, along with Liv Morgan, who was the runner-up and entered at number two.

They both created the record for longest-individual performances in the Women's Rumble match. They were just minutes short of Rey Mysterio's previous record, that was smashed by Gunther.

Both women put on stunning appearances, but there were other great moments as well. For example, Nia Jax returned and got taken out by everybody, Michelle McCool making her entrance from the ringside seats, Asuka's stunning return and new look, and the overall finish.

Asuka came third last while Morgan was the runner-up with mist in her eyes. This allowed Ripley to secure the win, joining the elite list and becoming the sixth Women's Rumble winner.

#1. Worst: The RAW Women's Championship match

Why was Bianca Belair the side character in a story where she is the champion? The entire build-up has been about Alexa Bliss' dark side, and after an underwhelming match at the Royal Rumble, Bianca Belair retained her title.

But it was once again Alexa Bliss who was the focus afterward, as she was asked if she still felt like she was in charge by Uncle Howdy.

The match felt like a filler and an afterthought.

#1. Best: The main event and the all-time great story

The main event of the Rumble between Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns was the best match of the night by far. The story showcased Reigns' true brutality, and he ultimately brutalized Kevin Owens into retaining the Undisputed WWE Universal Title.

However, it was the events after the match that grabbed everybody's attention. While some were hoping for The Rock to return, we may have gotten something even better.

Sami Zayn told Roman Reigns post-match to stop brutalizing Owens, as he had done enough. Reigns then gave a chair to Sami Zayn to use against Owens, and after a tense build-up, Zayn smacked The Tribal Chief on the back.

He immediately threw the chair down and knew what was coming. Jey Uso was shocked and left the ring in tears as Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso took out The Honorary Uce.

It was just magnificent storytelling, and is reaching the level of an all-time great storyline.

