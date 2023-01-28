Best and Worst of SmackDown: 9-Time champion makes an extremely rare appearance, WWE actively trying to bury popular star?

It was the go-home episode of SmackDown before the 2023 Royal Rumble, and what a show it was. There were ups, there were downs, and there were certainly in-betweens as well.

However, it was relatively easy to pick the best and worst aspects of SmackDown this week, as WWE had to rush everything in one day before the road to WrestleMania began.

#3. Best: Bobby Lashley's rare SmackDown appearance and Brock Lesnar's impact

Bobby Lashley is a 9-time champion in WWE, and although he had his humble beginnings in SmackDown, his second stint with the company has seen him only stick to Monday Night RAW.

He has been a crucial figure on RAW, so it was surprising to see him hijack a segment involving Austin Theory, The New Day, and The Miz. Brock Lesnar would then hijack the hijack by taking out Lashley and declaring himself for the Royal Rumble match.

We expect Lashley and Lesnar to eliminate each other to set up their trilogy bout at WrestleMania 39.

#2. Worst: The Charlotte Flair-Sonya Deville story

We can't remember the last time WWE tried so hard to bury a superstar. Sonya Deville has been presented as the least legitimate title challenger in years, despite being pretty popular among fans.

So what was the straw that broke the camel's back? What provoked Charlotte into voluntarily asking Adam Pearce to make a title match between her and Sonya Deville on SmackDown next week?

Earlier in the day, Flair was interviewed by Ryan Satin of FOX, and Sonya Deville appeared in between. She didn't attack Flair; she didn't cause chaos and hardly said anything. Nothing in this storyline makes sense.

#2. Best: Rey Mysterio not jobbing for once

Rey Mysterio is a legend of the business, and we're glad to see that he picked up a rare win over a name like Karrion Kross on SmackDown. It is likely indicative that WWE officials aren't very high on Kross, which is understandable since he has done little since his return.

Either way, it will be interesting to see how the feud continues. One thing is for sure - it's far from over.

#1. Worst: A lame finish to the main event of SmackDown

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

Post-match, KO took out Solo with a steel chair & had a staredown with Sami Zayn!

#WWE #RoyalRumble On #SmackDown , Kevin Owens vs Solo Sikoa ended in a No Contest after an interference from Sami Zayn.Post-match, KO took out Solo with a steel chair & had a staredown with Sami Zayn! On #SmackDown, Kevin Owens vs Solo Sikoa ended in a No Contest after an interference from Sami Zayn.Post-match, KO took out Solo with a steel chair & had a staredown with Sami Zayn!#WWE #RoyalRumble https://t.co/z3etqReIXE

The main event of SmackDown saw Kevin Owens face Solo Sikoa ahead of his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship clash against Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble. It would have been the perfect time to give Solo Sikoa his first loss, but WWE insisted on protecting him.

Sami Zayn wasn't supposed to be there, but he appeared, and only Jey Uso knew he was there. After The Usos got kicked out of the arena, he called Sami Zayn to Sikoa's aid as a backup, which he did.

However, after the referee just vanished, Owens hit Sikoa with a chair, prompting a no-contest finish. It wasn't ideal.

#1. Best: The LA Knight-Bray Wyatt segment

LA Knight has been an unexpected breakout star of the feud against Bray Wyatt. Ahead of the Pitch Black match against Wyatt this Saturday, he appeared dressed as The Eater of Worlds - Wyatt's old cult leader persona.

Wyatt and Uncle Howdy's cameos were a big plus, and the feud has been good. We don't expect LA Knight to win the match, but we hope he benefits even after losing.

John Cena's dad wants his son to have a massive match at WrestleMania. He spoke about it right HERE

Poll : 0 votes