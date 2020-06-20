Best and worst of SmackDown after Backlash - Possible return & inter-gender match, Major issue with Matt Riddle's debut

The SmackDown after Backlash laid the groundwork for a very big return.

The SmackDown return of Bray Wyatt had one major issue that was felt quite strongly.

Bray Wyatt brought back his classic persona to WWE SmackDown

There were good aspects about this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, but honestly speaking, it wasn't one of those SmackDown episodes that you rush to call up your friends and tell them about. It had its good moments and not-so-good ones but overall, it was just okay.

Let me state right at the start of this article that there is a very powerful movement going on in the world of professional wrestling, but I shall keep this SmackDown analysis free from it. It's not my place to pass judgment until all the facts have come to light and I can only hope that everyone who has been affected adversely finds a measure of relief in due course of time.

I shall treat this SmackDown review, until then, merely as that and invite you to leave a comment in the section below as always, with your thoughts and views on what you thought of the show.

#1 Best: Mandy Rose slaps The Miz on SmackDown

Can we please have a round of applause for Sonya Deville, who just seems to be the most improved performer on WWE SmackDown at the moment? Every promo she cuts is full of passion and even though she buries Mandy Rose in every single promo, it just elevates her real-life best friend to a new level, every single week on WWE SmackDown.

But the slap on SmackDown that was heard around the globe from Mandy Rose also speaks of yet another interesting possibility. I can absolutely imagine Maryse returning to SmackDown and the team of Miz and Maryse teaming up to take on Otis and Mandy Rose.

Had Taya Valkryie been a part of WWE, imagine how many interesting possibilities we would have been able to see!

