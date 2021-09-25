Best and Worst of SmackDown before Extreme Rules 2021: WWE teases singles run for 2-time Champion, Mistake made with popular star? 

It was an incredible episode of SmackDown before Extreme Rules 2021. While there were only a few matches, it was an action-packed episode with a lot of great storyline progression ahead of Extreme Rules 2021.

Next week's episode of SmackDown will be a huge one. It's the first of two nights of the WWE Draft 2021. It begins on the blue brand and continues three days later on RAW.

If the WWE Draft proves to be a big shake-up, then this could be the end of an era on SmackDown. But before that, here were the best and worst parts of an incredible episode of SmackDown before Extreme Rules 2021.

#3 Best: WWE's use of Montez Ford against Roman Reigns on SmackDown

Many fans have suggested that when The Street Profits break up, Montez Ford will be the breakout star and not Angelo Dawkins. The latter wasn't available for SmackDown this week, meaning there was an opportunity to test Montez Ford as a singles star.

This is exactly what WWE did. Ahead of The Street Profits' SmackDown Tag Team title challenge against The Usos at Extreme Rules, Montez Ford cut a good promo. In that promo, he insulted the Bloodline, infuriating Roman Reigns.

The Tribal Chief told Paul Heyman to arrange a match between him and Montez Ford for SmackDown, seemingly wanting to teach the two-time Tag Team champion a lesson. Although Paul Heyman advised against it, Reigns insisted and got the match booked.

The match itself was good, getting quite nearly a quarter of the show. That's a lot of TV time for Ford, who thrived in the main event against Roman Reigns. The Street Profits member was never going to beat Roman Reigns in the main event of SmackDown, but even after tapping out to the guillotine, he looked good in defeat.

This was WWE's opportunity and they teased Montez Ford as a singles star. They did so with Big Cass in 2016 when Enzo Amore was out with a concussion, but the circumstances are obviously different.

Apart from just this, Demon Balor's appearance to take out The Bloodline was great as well. Perhaps a bit ill-timed, however, as Montez Ford had already been sent through the table.

