Best and Worst of SmackDown: Future opponent for Roman Reigns teased, WWE forgets about major title feud? (April 22nd, 2022)

Welcome to this week's edition of best and worst of SmackDown. For the first time in a while, the worst unfortunately outnumbered the best. Even with average shows, we do our best to highlight the more positive and exciting side, but very little that WWE did this week hit the right note.

So what was it that went wrong with the episode? Let's take a look at the ups and downs of a bizarre and somewhat underwhelming episode of SmackDown:

#2. Best: RK-Bro's momentum and possible alliance with Drew McIntyre on SmackDown

One of the few highlights of SmackDown this week was the continued momentum of RK-Bro and their tease of an alliance with Drew McIntyre. Before Riddle's match against Jey Uso, there was a backstage segment with McIntyre, where Randy Orton and the Scotsman buried the hatchet.

Drew McIntyre teased a feud with Roman Reigns when he stated that any enemy of The Bloodline is a friend of his. It was a nice little moment on SmackDown as Riddle tried to play the mediator between the two old rivals, only to realize that he didn't need to do so.

#3. Worst: WWE quietly forgets Roman Reigns vs Shinsuke Nakamura?

WWE @WWE



#SmackDown @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle The Head of the Table is keeping a close eye on this one. The Head of the Table is keeping a close eye on this one.#SmackDown @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle https://t.co/msDCwUOA1m

It seems as though WWE may have quietly dropped the Roman Reigns-Shinsuke Nakamura feud. While it seemed as though Nakamura would be Reigns' first post-WrestleMania challenger, nothing has been made of it ever since.

Hopefully, he does return to start the feud. If it has been dropped, then it's a real shame. Nakamura didn't get his deserved title shot in early 2021, and it would be unfortunate if WWE nixed another plan for a feud against Roman Reigns.

#2. Worst: Ronda Rousey vs Charlotte Flair continues to drag on

The opening segment this week was a contract signing between Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair. It was a poor segment, and Drew Gulak was once again treated as a sacrificial lamb.

He is trying to become Adam Pearce's new assistant. This time around, he suffered another attack, but at the hands of Ronda Rousey instead. We're not sure how it made her come across as a babyface.

Either way, the feud is dragging on, and hopefully it concludes with a big title change in the end.

#1. Best: Keeping the women's tag team division active

We will give WWE credit where its due - they seem to be very active with booking the women's tag team division. At this moment, the issue is the general lack of teams. The ones that exist are all thrown-together with little to no history, and some have already broken up.

It's going to be a bit challenging in the long run to find contenders, but it's not impossible. This week, Natalya and Shayna Baszler challenged Sasha Banks and Naomi in what was a good segment.

#1. Worst: The SmackDown main event outcome

The main event of SmackDown featured Drew McIntyre vs Sami Zayn in a lumberjack match. The objective of a lumberjack match is to ensure that none of the competitors can escape.

But that's exactly what happened when a brawl broke out at ringisde and Sami Zayn once again ran away. A furious Adam Pearce said that the two would meet again next week, this time inside a steel cage.

It was an underwhelming end to an underwhelming show.

A current Champion thinks the 'Belt Collector' gimmick is stupid. More details right here.

Edited by Anirudh