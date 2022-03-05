Best and Worst of SmackDown: Huge 10-man match to happen at WrestleMania, Big mistake being made with main event feud

It was a solid episode of SmackDown this week. WWE wasted no time in building up to WrestleMania 38 and there has been little emphasis on television feuds. While the episode lacked Brock Lesnar's presence, and there was only a brief promo by Roman Reigns, a lot was accomplished this week.

The road to WrestleMania will run right through the blue brand as both nights could be headlined by SmackDown title feuds. Here were the best and worst parts of the blue brand this week:

#3. Best: Ricochet's title win and the Sami Zayn story

Ricochet is your new Intercontinental Champion

Riochet is the new Intercontinental Champion. Following reports that he was slated for a big push, the rumor turned out to be true. It was the right time and right place for Ricochet.

Since Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville was always going to be the match at WrestleMania, WWE knew that they didn't need a title for the bout. Instead, they had Knoxville come out for revenge during Zayn's Intercontinental title defense and he proceeded to distract him, allowing Ricochet to pick up the win and the Intercontinental title defense.

He will now walk into WrestleMania 38 as the Intercontinental Champion - and will hopefully be the first man in a year to defend the title at a premium live event (fka pay-per-view).

#2. Worst: Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair's underwhelming SmackDown Women's title feud

Ronda Rousey made her in-ring debut on SmackDown this week

Ronda Rousey made her in-ring debut on SmackDown this week as she faced Sonya Deville. The outcome was never in question. However, the story around what is supposed to be the main event of WrestleMania Night One is nothing short of underwhelming.

WWE has done little to build any hype to the Flair-Rousey feud. The story seems to be the "fact" that The Queen has never tapped out before, which simply isn't true. Asuka has done it, but it seems convenient to forget that as Ronda Rousey is a submission specialist.

There hasn't been much to make the rivalry exciting, and there needs to be more substance to the feud in order to make it one of the two main events of The Show of Shows.

#2. Best: An interesting SmackDown tag team championship picture

This week, Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs were all set to make their big return following the former losing the Intercontinental title. They were attacked from behind by The Usos and it seemed quite random, even upon the admission of the commentators.

However, it made sense because Roman Reigns came out and he needed the way to be "cleared". By doing so, it kept the heat on him while also establishing Nakamura and Boogs as future tag team title contenders for WrestleMania.

However, we doubt that they will be the only ones. Despite losing out to The Usos this week, The Viking Raiders could still be in the mix. Along with them, The New Day, Ridge Holland and Sheamus could enter the title picture as well.

It's an exciting time.

#1. Worst: A thrown-together Women's Tag Team title picture

Sasha Banks and Naomi have seemingly been thrown together for a Women's Tag Team Title match at WrestleMania 38. They will face Carmella and Queen Zelina. This week, Naomi took out Carmella and celebrated with Sasha Banks.

It's good that both women are in a prime position to win the tag team title gold at The Grandest Stage of Them All, but there's only one problem - the women's tag team titles mean little to nothing.

It feels more like a TV feud than a WrestleMania feud. However, we understand wanting to get all four women on the card and this is the best way to do it.

#1. Best: The Pat McAfee-Austin Theory feud on SmackDown

Austin Theory declared himself as Pat McAfee's WrestleMania 38 opponent

On the latest episode of the Pat McAfee Show, Vince McMahon sat down for a rare live interview after 15 years. During the show, he offered McAfee the opportunity to wrestle at WrestleMania, and the SmackDown commentator accepted.

He didn't know who his opponent would be, but he found out soon enough that Austin Theory was chosen, to little surprise. The brief interaction they had was incredible and in a single segment, it did enough to establish interest in their match at WrestleMania.

It will be interesting to see how the feud plays out on SmackDown.

