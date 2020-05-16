Otis and Braun Strowman teamed up for the main event

SmackDown was a really fun show, in my opinion, even more than RAW was. The Money in the Bank winner from RAW, i.e. Asuka has already cashed in her contract (in a way) to become the RAW Women's Champion and so all the drama right now exists on SmackDown with the question of where and when Otis will cash in.

I have to say that SmackDown, because of the considerably smaller length was a far better show to watch this week. SmackDown also had the advantage of not ending with yet another Edge and Randy Orton face-off and nothing was described as the greatest wrestling match ever, thankfully.

So, what did I like about SmackDown and what did I not particularly care for, you wonder? Fear not because I will separate the good from the bad and the not-so-bad in this article.

In case you have a moment, feel free to leave a comment. Your inputs are valued.

#1 Best: Otis and Braun Strowman stole the show this week on SmackDown

Yesterday, a friend of mine sent me a meme saying that 2020 has been a rough year for us all but it's really been Otis' year. Not only did he get to team up with the Universal Champion in the main event of SmackDown this week but he also got the champ to do his finisher.

And yet, I love the fact that Otis doesn't seem entirely opposed to the idea of cashing in his contract when Strowman least expects it, even though both men are babyfaces. There was a tease of a cash in on this week's show which was great.

More often than not, when the camera is on him, Otis proves why he is money with his mannerisms and his gyrations.