Best and Worst of SmackDown after Saturday Night's Main Event

Bianca Belair kicked off SmackDown, receiving a hero's welcome as if she had been out for years. She was interrupted by Naomi, whom The EST ignored until she brought up Belair's parents. JC Mateo made quick work of R-Truth in the ring.

The Wyatt Sicks laid waste to the blue brand's tag team division yet again after several teams jockeyed for a shot at The Street Profits. Aleister Black and LA Knight had an interesting backstage exchange.

Both Giulia and Alexa Bliss told Tiffany Stratton to watch her back since they qualified for Money in the Bank.

Here's the best and worst of SmackDown following Saturday Night's Main Event.

#2. Best/Worst - Los Garza gets a big win

When Los Garza faced Rey Fenix and NXT's Je'Von Evans, both teams could not afford a loss. Angel and Berto have been at odds over the last few months and have fallen down the ladder of SmackDown's tag division.

Fenix failed to qualify for Money in the Bank and couldn't eat another pin. Luckily, Evans was in the match and took the loss after interference from NXT North American Champion Ethan Page, who was on commentary.

He'll put the belt on the line against Fenix, Evans, and Laredo Kid. The match was to hype Worlds Collide, but a newcomer from NXT like Evans shouldn't be put over a team like Los Garza. Fenix losing again, however, is a mistake.

#2. Worst - Wash, Rinse, Repeat for Zelina Vega on SmackDown

Zelina Vega has always been a hard worker, and it's great to see her win a singles title in WWE. The problem, however, is that despite her work ethic and performances, she's only been booked against the same opponents.

In 2025 alone, Vega has mainly wrestled members of The Green Regime. She's competed in seven singles matches, beating Green four times, Alba Fyre once, and going 1-1 against Piper Niven.

Vega even beat Green and Niven in tag team action with Alexa Bliss. She hasn't battled anyone else this year, except for her Money in the Bank qualifier against Charlotte Flair and Giulia. They need to offer up fresh matchups, and soon.

#1. Best - Andrade qualifies for Money in the Bank

When the final SmackDown men's Money in the Bank qualifier was announced, it felt like Andrade was unfortunately in the match to eat the pin. Carmelo Hayes is a future champion, and Jacob Fatu is the current US Champ.

After some great counters, high-flying moonsaults, hard strikes, and damage to the ringside area, El Idolo pinned Hayes to put his name in the hat for this year's ladder match.

Solo Sikoa and JC Mateo came down to "help" Fatu, but instead provided a big enough distraction to cost him the match.

The Samoan Werewolf shouldn't have won since he already has a belt, so seeing Andrade win was a nice surprise. Good surprises have been hard to pull off in 2025.

#1. Best/Worst - Naomi qualifies for Money in the Bank

When the pairing was announced last week, it didn't look good for the former leader of Glow Nation. Nia Jax is a former champion, and Naomi has been used as a punching bag for The Storm this year.

Despite that, Naomi has evolved the most this year, and her new persona deserves to be rewarded. Her victory was the right call since Jax has had numerous title shots over the last two years, and The Storm has gone over her enough this year.

The match, however, was sloppy in many ways. It feels like Cargill can only compete like she's coming off a hot tag or hitting a spot. Even the roll-up finish looked bad since Jax is so much bigger than Naomi.

#1. Worst - 15 minutes of entrances in the final 20 minutes of SmackDown

WWE hyped that Cody Rhodes and John Cena would be face-to-face on SmackDown. They rekindled their WrestleMania 41 feud at Saturday Night's Main Event, setting up a big tag team bout for Money in the Bank next weekend.

Rhodes hit the ring first with about 20 minutes left of SmackDown. He talked for five minutes before introducing Jey Uso, whose entrance and encore wasted even more time. Cena came out and talked until he brought out Logan Paul.

It was a flat segment that was more entrance music than new content. The live fans probably ate it up, but there were very few new lines given, except for when Rhodes claimed he asked someone how he felt his title run went.

If Jey came out in a timely fashion and had more substance than 'Yeeting,' the segment wouldn't have felt like a punch in the gut to end three hours of SmackDown. It felt like a cruel joke to make fans wade through the final 20 minutes for a joke about Peacemaker.

