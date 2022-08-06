Best and Worst of SmackDown after SummerSlam: Former released star to get main event push; Former Tag Team champion to get title shot after disappointing match

Welcome to this week's edition of the best and worst of the SmackDown after SummerSlam 2022. As WWE fans, we're likely going to get used to hearing how much better and different things in the company are with Triple H handling the creative department and Stephanie McMahon being the co-CEO of the company.

And it's true - there are a lot of instant changes. Two such decisions happened this week. WWE fans are buzzing about what happened on the final segment of SmackDown, and we will get to that immediately.

Here were the ups and downs of SmackDown this week:

#3. Best: Karrion Kross' return to WWE and debut on SmackDown

There is no better place to start than the conclusion of SmackDown this week. While we were scheduled to see a face-off between Roman Reigns and his Clash at the Castle opponent, Drew McIntyre, we were all taken by surprise when a mysterious figure came out and then assaulted the Scotsman.

It was Karrion Kross. He may have lost to Jeff Hardy in two minutes of his main roster debut last year, but the reality is that there is a lot more to the former NXT Champion.

While he may not feud with Roman Reigns right away, it was a huge statement to make about where he will stand on the main roster. A main event push is underway.

#2. Worst: The Women's Gauntlet match

Gauntlet matches in WWE are usually quite fun. They normally happen around February of every year right before Elimination Chamber. It's usually meant to elevate certain underutilized superstars.

However, the Gauntlet match this week wasn't very entertaining. Set to determine the next opponent for SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan, it was Raquel Rodriguez who was the iron woman of the match. Despite this, Shayna Baszler last pinned her to earn a #1 contender spot.

We're happy with the outcome, but the match itself was rather predictable in nature.

#2. Best: No Charlotte Flair or Ronda Rousey in the title picture

One positive about the Liv Morgan-Shayna Baszler direction is that there is no Charlotte Flair or Ronda Rousey. For the first time in what feels like over a year, neither The Queen nor the Rowdy one will be involved in the SmackDown Women's title picture.

Shayna Baszler's push seems to be a clear-cut Triple H decision, and we're excited to see how things play out between the two women. Will Liv Morgan prevail in the end?

#1. Worst: Pat McAfee vs Happy Corbin being far from over

We're not sure what the reason behind WWE continuing the Happy Corbin-Pat McAfee feud is. Corbin was humiliated on SmackDown when a replay of SummerSlam was shown, and the locker room was laughing at him.

Corbin challenged Ricochet to a match later on and lost. This was where the entire McAfee-Corbin interaction happened again. What is the purpose of running it back or doing it more than once? McAfee, too, should be kept as a special attraction on SmackDown.

#1. Best: A solid Intercontinental title feud

Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Ludwig Kaiser again, and this time around, the latter didn't get chest slaps as punishments. Instead, Nakamura just stared him down fearlessly.

Nakamura's feelings will probably change when he steps in the ring with Gunther, but things are looking up. This has been a solid feud between the former and current Intercontinental Champion, and we're looking forward to seeing how this plays out.

