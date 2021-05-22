Best and Worst of SmackDown: Top star to make PPV return after 1 year, Big mistake made with Title feud? 

SmackDown was excellent this week in the fallout of WrestleMania Backlash. They were consistent before the pay-per-view and they're planning to keep the momentum going on Friday nights. With two months still left before crowds return full time, there's a lot of build and excitement on the blue brand.

The road to Hell in a Cell 2021 began, and SmackDown laid the foundation on the May 21st episode. Here are the best and worst bits from the show this week.

#3 Best: The return of Aleister Black on SmackDown

He's back! After more than half a year away from WWE, Aleister Black has finally made his return. Even when The Dutch Destroyer was away, he was drafted to SmackDown. However, Black wasn't given any TV time.

The timing and placement of it all was interesting. The main event of SmackDown was a Fatal Four-Way match where Apollo Crews put the Intercontinental Championship on the line.

He faced Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Big E. While the bout was great and explosive, it ended with a shocker.

Aleister Black, whose impending return has been teased on SmackDown for a month now, finally made his way to the ring and took out Big E for some reason.

This is where it's all a bit odd. Why Big E? What was the motivation behind attacking a man with whom he had no history whatsoever? Perhaps it's WWE simply using the former IC Champion as a babyface for Aleister Black's return feud rather than him helping Apollo Crews.

Either way, it means Crews will move forward, with Kevin Owens presumably being his next title challenger. As for Big E and Aleister Black, they could be set for a match at Hell in a Cell 2021.

It would mark Aleister Black's first pay-per-view match in a year, as he hasn't competed in one since Money in the Bank 2020. It's a long streak, and it's finally set to end soon.

1 / 3 NEXT