Best and Worst of SmackDown: WWE handling newly-crowned champion well, 2 top veterans set to compete at SummerSlam

The latest episode of SmackDown can be described as bizarre. It was far from the best, but given how weak it looked on paper, it seemed to deliver more in certain areas than the others.

Neither Roman Reigns nor Brock Lesnar was there, but the latter will return next week for SmackDown. The build-up to SummerSlam 2022 continued, and here are the ups and downs of the episode:

#3. Best: WWE's handling of SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan

WWE has done a great job so far handling Liv Morgan. It seems like she is slowly breaking out of the underdog babyface role and that's the exact kind of character development she needed.

She beat Natalya, only for Kayla Braxton to insinuate that Ronda Rousey did the same feat - but quicker than Morgan did. Morgan stood her ground and is looking like a strong SmackDown Women's Champion. She is already one of the best parts of the show.

#2. Worst: Dragging on the Drew McIntyre-Sheamus feud

The Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus feud isn't a bad one, but WWE is constantly using cheap tactics to try to drag the feud on. Rather than having falsely-advertised matches, why not simply announce a #1 contender's match for SummerSlam?

It's going to be a great match between the two veterans, but this is a pointless way of dragging it out. They can have a serious feud without the shenanigans.

#2. Best: Pat McAfee's natural charisma

Pat McAfee kicked off the latest episode of SmackDown and with the microphone, he proved to be more charismatic than 95% of the WWE roster. He's a natural at this and knows how to get the crowd going, which is why some even pay to see him.

His feud against Happy Corbin has been entertaining so far, with both men well-suited to their roles. Whether he is in commentary or otherwise, McAfee is always a highlight.

#1. Worst: The New Day-Viking Raiders segment

The New Day came out dressed as the Viking Raiders, reminding us of the time when The Good Brothers Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows were a part of the horrific "Old Day" segment.

Thankfully, this wasn't as horrible as that, but it was perhaps the most forgettable part of the show this week, even though Jinder Mahal seemed to turn babyface in the process.

Admittedly, it was nowhere near as bad as The Old Day segment.

#1. Best: The Madcap Moss-Theory match

We loved the Theory vs. Madcap Moss match. It was a good match ruined by a bad disqualification finish, but that didn't affect it much. It was a good way to protect both men, and Moss had the last laugh. Thanks to some help from Sami Zayn and The Usos.

For all we know, we may have seen a future SummerSlam or WrestleMania match happen on free TV. Michael Cole described them as the two most exciting young stars in WWE, and there seems to be a lot of enthusiasm about the futures of both men.

