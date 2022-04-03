Best and Worst of WrestleMania 38 Night 1: 27-year-old star gets betrayed, Megastar set to win top title in the next month?

WrestleMania 38 is halfway done. The incredible weekend kickstarted with SmackDown, and following the Hall of Fame ceremony and NXT: Stand & Deliver, things only got bigger and better.

WrestleMania 38 Night One is officially in the books, and what a night it was. It was overall quite an entertaining show to watch for over four hours, and WWE is going to have to do a lot to make Night Two as, if not more memorable.

It's interesting because WrestleMania Sunday technically has the better matches, but that doesn't mean that it's going to deliver at the same level as night one - especially with the ending. It only goes to show that the two-night format with four hours each works much better than a single night with eight hours.

With that said, here were the ups and downs of the first night of WrestleMania 38:

#4. Best: Logan Paul's incredible performance at WrestleMania 38

When Bad Bunny wrestled last year in his tag team match, he instantly became the greatest celebrity to ever wrestle in WWE. It was such a high bar to live up to, that some doubted that Logan Paul would be able to do the same.

However, Paul, in his in-ring debut, picked up a win over The Mysterios. Now, it's easy to hate on him, but if anything, he proved at WrestleMania 38 that he is a natural entertainer and athlete. If his ventures into boxing weren't enough, his in-ring performance and his utilization of crowd heat goes to show what a natural he is at wrestling.

The Miz betrayed him after the match, giving Logan Paul some sympathy. One of the best parts is how this is the second year in a row he has put over a superstar by taking their finishing move.

#3. Worst: The SmackDown Women's Title match

It was surprising that WWE put Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey in the "sleeper match" spot on the card, but that's exactly what happened. The second-last bout of WrestleMania 38 Night One saw the "heated" clash between the two superstars.

While we were hopeful that the match would deliver and overshadow a forgettable build-up, that isn't what happened.

Instead, the bout was a slow-paced bout that dragged on and got little reaction, with Flair picking up the win controversially. She has now been a champion for eight months, although her current reign only technically started in October of 2021.

This was one of the low points of the card in an otherwise great night at WrestleMania 38.

#3. Best: Bianca Belair vs Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38

Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch was undoubtedly the match of the night at WrestleMania 38 Night One. When all is said and done, we wouldn't be surprised if this is considered one of the best matches overall on the two-day card.

If anything, the RAW Women's title match should have headlined the show instead, although Stone Cold Steve Austin is admittedly a more marketable name.

However, Belair's stock only continues to rise as she had an in-ring masterclass against Lynch. She dethroned Big Time Becks, getting full revenge for the 26-second loss at SummerSlam 2021. It was storytelling at its finest.

#2. Worst: The overall match placement

The match placement was a little off at WrestleMania 38. The RAW Women's title match would have been best placed as either the opening match of the card or the closing bout.

The SmackDown Tag Team title match was fine, but the circumstances were unfortunate. With that said, it seemed as though WWE had the match placement all over the place.

Time was so crunched that Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods had their match against Sheamus and Ridge Holland canceled. That was perhaps one of the few disastrous parts of the WrestleMania weekend so far.

#2. Best: Stone Cold Steve Austin's return to the ring at WrestleMania 38

Stone Cold Steve Austin made his in-ring return after 19 years. Not only this, but it was against Kevin Owens, a man who idolized him as a child. And to add the cherry on top - it was a No Holds Barred bout.

Steve Austin took some good bumps and his brawling style was perfect as he returned to the ring after nearly two decades. It was a good match and a great moment as Austin beat KO with the Stunner - only to give him one more.

Austin stood tall at WrestleMania 38 Night One, and we couldn't think of a more perfect moment to end the night with.

#1. Worst: The injury to Rick Boogs

It was unfortunate how the WrestleMania 38 show opened. It was the SmackDown Tag Team titles that were on the line, and one freak moment caused a change in finish.

Rick Boogs tried the fireman's carry on both members of The Usos, but his knee buckled under the weight, leaving him with a torn quad patella that will require surgery. This isn't a work, and it's a legitimate injury that occurred.

This was the low point of WrestleMania 38, and we wish Boogs a speedy recovery.

#1. Best: Cody Rhodes' return

The moment of the show, apart from Bianca Belair's KOD and Steve Austin's return, was Cody Rhodes' return. There was a lot of speculation about his status, but once fans spotted a trap door on the stage, it became clear that Rhodes was making his return.

He returned and had his best singles match in WWE yet as he beat Seth Rollins in an incredible effort. It was the second-best match of the night, but from a technical standpoint, it was probably the first.

It was a moment to relish, and an incredible homecoming for an ambitious star looking to become a future world champion.

