Best and Worst of WrestleMania 38 Night 2: WWE legend has first match in nearly 10 years, Big mistake made in the "Winner take all" main event

WrestleMania 38 was undoubtedly the best in years. Looking back, you have to rewind a decade or more to find a WrestleMania that was on the same level of quality and consistency.

Don't get us wrong - WrestleMania 38 wasn't perfect. One could argue that Night 1 was better than Night 2, but slightly. Last year at WrestleMania 37, Night 1 was significantly better than Night 2, which wasn't even up for debate.

However, what made WrestleMania 38 so special was WWE not holding back on moments. The Show of Shows will always be about great moments, and that's where we witnessed the most stupendous two-night WrestleMania in history, certainly living up to its promise.

Here are the ups and downs of an incredible second night of WrestleMania 38:

#3. Best: The Pat McAfee-Austin Theory-Vince McMahon match and segment

Pat McAfee was the biggest babyface at WrestleMania 38 as he had the entire crowd in the palm of his hands. They went crazy as he managed to get the roll-up pin on Austin Theory. It was a brilliant finish because it didn't make the latter look bad in defeat. The victory was presented as more of a fluke for McAfee, which fans were willing to accept.

Vince McMahon's impromptu match - his first in nearly ten years - was entertaining yet random. He beat McAfee with Theory's help and then faced Stone Cold Steve Austin once again.

Stone Cold raised hell and hit stunners on McMahon, Theory, and eventually Pat McAfee as well - two of whom he shared a beer with. It was an epic co-main event, and the best way to describe the match and segment is "perfect chaos."

#2. Worst: The finish to the main event of WrestleMania 38

Don't get us wrong - The main event of WrestleMania 38 wasn't awful. This is an all-time classic if you compare it to the Roman Reigns-Brock Lesnar bout from WrestleMania 34. That, unfortunately, wasn't the case when looking at it from the individual stars' perspective.

The bout did what it needed to do and went on for just 12 minutes as Reigns speared Brock Lesnar to get the win and become the undisputed WWE Universal/World Champion.

It will be interesting to see what's next, but for a match that was dubbed the biggest in WrestleMania history, it didn't feel that way. It was one of their better matches, but hopefully, this was the end of their saga.

#2. Best: Johnny Knoxville's incredible WrestleMania performance

It seems as though after Bad Bunny, celebrities have stepped up their game in WWE. Logan Paul was impressive on Night 1, Pat McAfee was a natural in the co-main event of night 2. Johnny Knoxville also delivered in his own unique way.

It was less of a match and more of a spectacle, with some of his fellow Jackass stars coming in to help. Wee Man hitting Sami Zayn with a bodyslam will be a moment that will forever be remembered.

Knoxville's victory got a great reaction, as he won creatively by getting Sami Zayn stuck in a giant rat trap. WrestleMania 38 featured great celebrity matches, and Knoxville's win over Sami Zayn will be remembered fondly.

#1. Worst: The dream match underdelivers

It was unfortunate that Edge vs. AJ Styles wasn't as good as many hoped it would be. However, Edge picked up another win at WrestleMania following his loss last year, and he got a little assist in the process.

Damian Priest came out to help him beat AJ Styles. The idea of a new alliance was excellent, but the match itself didn't turn out to be the technical classic that fans expected.

However, if their feud continues, we are confident that they will have another great match. Hopefully, Edge's group keeps growing.

#1. Best: Bobby Lashley's Almighty WrestleMania win

Bobby Lashley had the second match at WrestleMania 38 as he toppled off the giant Omos for the first time. It was the end of Omos' undefeated streak, and Lashley felt like the right person to pin him.

It fully cemented him as a babyface, and it was a strong showing. Lashley will probably be in line for a world title shot soon. It was one of the highlights of the night, and we can't help but feel happy for Lashley for getting his WrestleMania moment again.

Edited by Angana Roy