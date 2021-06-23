Best and Worst of WWE NXT - Diamond Mine destroys top champion, Callback to John Cena's debut

The build to NXT's next special continued tonight, with the black and gold brand presenting The Great American Bash in two weeks.

While the show will be headlined by Adam Cole vs. Kyle O'Reilly, other matches have been announced. We will see both sets of NXT Tag Team Championships being defended, with the potential for another few developments to take place.

This week's show was typically strong, following up on one of the best episodes of NXT of all time last week. Samoa Joe is a part of the proceedings and his presence this week continued to excite the fans. We also saw the reveal of Diamond Mine, who made a big statement tonight.

#1 Best: Diamond Mine opens after a great NXT main event

After weeks of anticipation, NXT finally paid off the packages by debuting Diamond Mine. This came right at the end of the episode, after the main event clash between Kyle O'Reilly and Kushida.

After O'Reilly picked up the victory, Adam Cole tried to assault him and the two started attacking each other. As the brawl intensified, three men attacked Kushida in the ring. Roderick Strong led the way, with Tyler Rust and the relatively unknown Hideki Suzuki. Malcolm Bivens accompanied them as a manager.

It seems like Strong will be going after the NXT Cruiserweight Championship, which sounds great. He looks fine, having taken a two-month break from the black and gold brand. There is a lot of potential here.

Bivens has shown to be extremely charismatic outside of WWE and on social media. After a few different managerial gigs in NXT, this one alongside Diamond Mine may be the long-term one for him.

We will definitely learn more about the group in the coming weeks, but their debut was highly encouraging. This seems like the perfect usage of Roderick Strong in a post-Undisputed Era world, while another couple of stars are getting some good exposure.

