Spoiler on NXT talents backstage at WWE RAW tonight - Reports

The WWE Universe was buzzing last week when it was revealed that NXT Champion Karrion Kross and NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed were backstage at SmackDown Friday night.

It was eventually discovered that WWE had brought them in for dark matches to be seen by Vince McMahon and the rest of the WWE management, and it seems they liked what they saw.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, and Bronson Reed are all backstage at WWE RAW with a working plan to debut this week on Main Event.

Karrion Kross and Bronson Reed are backstage at WWE RAW tonight, set to debut on Main Event this week

Dark matches are one thing, but Main Event is a different story. Main Event is a product that can actually be seen by the WWE Universe weekly if they choose to watch it.

To have two of NXT's top champion's main roster debuts occur on Main Event isn't the best look for either man nor is it a good look for the black and gold brand of NXT.

Why WWE is choosing to go this route is currently unknown, but surely more information will come to light this week that will shine some light on the decision for this move to take place. With the rumored return of the WWE Draft after SummerSlam, it doesn't appear Karrion Kross or Bronson Reed will be part of NXT much longer.

Are you surprised that WWE is scheduled to have both Karrion Kross and Bronson Reed debut on Main Event this week? Is this really the direction that WWE should be taking with two of NXT's current title holders? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

