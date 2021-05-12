Best and Worst of WWE NXT - Former Undisputed Era member saves Kyle O'Reilly, Problem with upcoming NXT Title match

Following the announcement of NXT TakeOver: In Your House for next month, the black and gold brand delivered yet again.

Tonight's episode of NXT was another solid edition, with two title matches on the show.

Championship matches are also set for the coming weeks, with next Tuesday's show set to feature a Steel Cage Match between Johnny Gargano and Bronson Reed for the NXT North American title.

Hopefully, NXT continues to tell cohesive stories every week as TakeOver approaches. There may be a few concerns, but things are looking for the black and gold brand. The next few weeks will feel much bigger.

Anyway, let's take a look at the biggest positives and negatives of this week's episode of NXT.

#1 Best: NXT Cruiserweight Championship headlines the show

The main attractions on NXT this week were the two title matches, both of which were great. Raquel Gonzalez retained her NXT Women's Championship against Mercedes Martinez, but the show was headlined by the 2-out-of-3 Falls Match between Cruiserweight Champion, Kushida and Santos Escobar.

Both Superstars brought their best for this contest, which was very good. This was an athletic masterclass. We saw counter after counter from Kushida and Escobar, as their in-ring styles continued to gel as in their previous encounter.

Santos Escobar scored the first fall with a Phantom Driver before the Cruiserweight Champion leveled things up with an Armbar. As the second fall was taking place, lead commentator Vic Joseph spontaneously yelled at the production truck to delay the scheduled commercial. That was a nice touch from him.

Two of #WWENXT’s most internationally-renowned Superstars putting on a championship match worthy of the title “main event.” Congratulations to @KUSHIDA_0904 on retaining the #NXTCruiserweight Championship. #AndStill #WeAreNXT https://t.co/KUaGNK17pi — Triple H (@TripleH) May 12, 2021

Anyway, the action during the final fall was scintillating. But it didn't seem like Kushida was going to lose, as he had just recently won the Cruiserweight Title. The Time Splitter claimed victory after hitting a suplex, bridging through and trapping Escobar's arms. This championship bout did well as the main event, proving to be a fantastic showcase for both men.

Kushida is set to have a strong run as the Cruiserweight Champion, while Santos Escobar will likely move up the card on NXT. The Emperor of Lucha Libre could do very well in the upper midcard of the black and gold brand.

