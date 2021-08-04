Best and Worst of WWE NXT - Relationship finally begins after 5 months, Samoa Joe goes berserk

NXT produced yet another solid episode this week. Several stories continued to build, while some culminated in explosive fashion.

Despite being the second of two taped episodes of the Black and Gold brand on SyFy, quite a few significant moments took place. From InDex finally becoming a reality to Samoa Joe feeling like himself once more, a lot happened.

This continued the smooth build towards NXT TakeOver 36, which promises to be one of the greatest events of its kind in recent memory. Several title matches were established, with some happening at the SummerSlam weekend event and others set to grace the surrounding episodes of NXT.

The pace is set to quicken in the coming weeks, but tonight's edition did not slouch in any way. Let's take a look at the main positives and negatives of the show. Tell us your thoughts on the episode in the comments below.

#3 Best/Worst: InDex explodes into life on NXT, but is this the end for The Way?

The main event of NXT saw Johnny Gargano take on Dexter Lumis in a 'Love Her or Lose Her' Match, with the latter's budding romance with Indi Hartwell on the line. The two of them have teased a full-blown relationship for around five months, with the angle progressing very slowly through the weeks.

However, Lumis lost to Gargano, which seemed to indicate that he was done going after Hartwell. The stipulation said so. But the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion did not care and ran to the ring, where she met Lumis for a passionate kiss.

And so it happened. InDex has finally come to fruition after months of build. It may have come at the expense of the stakes of the match, with the result ultimately being meaningless, but the Black and Gold brand usually does well with plot points like this. It remains to be seen what Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae do next week.

The "parents" of The Way have been completely against Indi Hartwell's love story with Dexter Lumis. Hopefully, this does not lead to a complete break-up for the faction, as they are usually one of the highlights of NXT. Also, where is Austin Theory? Someone, please get him back.

