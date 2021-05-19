Best & Worst of WWE NXT: Roman Reigns has his eye on big match, No women's title match at TakeOver?

This week's episode of NXT was typically solid, with a perfect mix of good wrestling and progressive storytelling.

We saw a couple of fun matches, including a colossal title change. A few major developments also ensued, which could have major implications down the line. NXT did a great job in building next week's episode, which will feature a big rematch between Karrion Kross and Finn Balor for the NXT Championship.

The black and gold brand has tremendous momentum as we approach the final weeks before NXT TakeOver: In Your House. A few seeds have been planted for matches at the event tonight, as we will see. Anyway, most of the card is a mystery at the moment. One which will be gradually unturned in the coming weeks.

For now, let's look at the biggest positives and negatives of this week's episode of WWE NXT. What did you think of the show? Sound off in the comments section.

#1 Best: NXT makes a huge deal of Karrion Kross vs. Finn Balor II

It may not have been the greatest idea to book an NXT Championship match a few weeks before TakeOver: In Your House, but the promotion for it has been great. We saw a prime target video package for next week's title rematch between Karrion Kross and Finn Balor.

As usual, WWE's production team delivered spectacularly. But it was the people who were a part of the promo that made it so good. NXT analyst Jimmy Smith offered his insights on Balor vs. Kross from TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, before a couple of names from SmackDown also spoke on the upcoming contest.

Pat McAfee, a commentator on the blue brand and former NXT in-ring competitor, called next week's rematch a "dream come true." But that was not it. Finn Balor and Karrion Kross were both massively enhanced thanks to the words of Paul Heyman. The two of them have apparently gotten Roman Reigns' attention.

Paul Heyman on #WWENXT this week said Roman Reigns has his eye on the NXT title match between Karrion Kross and Finn Balor. pic.twitter.com/hWmjv3ZRX6 — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) May 19, 2021

The special counsel put them over, stating that even Reigns has his eye on this NXT Championship match. There can be no bigger endorsement among current WWE talents than that. Whether this leads to a potential feud for The Tribal Chief with either Balor or Kross remains to be seen.

But the fact that Reigns was interested in Karrion Kross vs. Finn Balor II instantly makes us want to see it. NXT did a fantastic job in building on next week's big title rematch, with Paul Heyman's involvement in the prime target being a nice touch.

